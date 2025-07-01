3 Times Karoline Leavitt Made Those Resignation Rumors Easy To Believe

Karoline Leavitt may or may not have a strong urge to head home to her senior-age husband and baby boy and stay there. At least, according to Internet scuttlebutt anyway. After all, the White House press secretary herself has admitted in interviews that her job is tough and takes up a lot of time, leaving Leavitt with precious few hours to spend with her family. "I love my job," the Trump staffer clarified while making an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, before also acknowledging, "It's exhausting, it's all-encompassing, it's 24/7." In the same breath, she added, "But it's amazing." Leavitt also confessed to frequently being tired. It's worth noting that this was a month into her tenure.

In April 2025, Leavitt discussed how much of "an incredible challenge" it is juggling her high-profile role with being a new mom while speaking on the "Post Run High" podcast. As she explained, "It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of prioritization of time." Further, as a result, Leavitt and her husband inevitably don't really get around to date nights anymore. Thus, perhaps the White House staffer might decide she's done with all the craziness sooner rather than later.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon told Politico that Leavitt is not to be underestimated, however. "[She's] tough as boot leather," he warned. But Bannon also disclosed that he doesn't expect Leavitt to endure four long years in the press briefing room, opining, "After she's spokesman for a year or two, I think she's going to get a cabinet position. Maybe chief of staff." Sources confirmed that Leavitt would be happy to take the job, even though she's technically not qualified for it (but that would be nothing new in the Trump White House).