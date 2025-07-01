3 Times Karoline Leavitt Made Those Resignation Rumors Easy To Believe
Karoline Leavitt may or may not have a strong urge to head home to her senior-age husband and baby boy and stay there. At least, according to Internet scuttlebutt anyway. After all, the White House press secretary herself has admitted in interviews that her job is tough and takes up a lot of time, leaving Leavitt with precious few hours to spend with her family. "I love my job," the Trump staffer clarified while making an appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025, before also acknowledging, "It's exhausting, it's all-encompassing, it's 24/7." In the same breath, she added, "But it's amazing." Leavitt also confessed to frequently being tired. It's worth noting that this was a month into her tenure.
In April 2025, Leavitt discussed how much of "an incredible challenge" it is juggling her high-profile role with being a new mom while speaking on the "Post Run High" podcast. As she explained, "It takes a lot of sacrifice and a lot of prioritization of time." Further, as a result, Leavitt and her husband inevitably don't really get around to date nights anymore. Thus, perhaps the White House staffer might decide she's done with all the craziness sooner rather than later.
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon told Politico that Leavitt is not to be underestimated, however. "[She's] tough as boot leather," he warned. But Bannon also disclosed that he doesn't expect Leavitt to endure four long years in the press briefing room, opining, "After she's spokesman for a year or two, I think she's going to get a cabinet position. Maybe chief of staff." Sources confirmed that Leavitt would be happy to take the job, even though she's technically not qualified for it (but that would be nothing new in the Trump White House).
Pundits have speculated that the job is taking its toll on Karoline Leavitt
In April 2025, Karoline Leavitt's low-energy briefings seemed like a telltale sign that she could no longer handle the heat. And who could really blame her? The press hasn't exactly gone easy on Leavitt, and she's had to staunchly defend some of President Donald Trump's most questionable decisions since he returned to office too. Leavitt's petty interactions with CNN's Kaitlan Collins have only added to the strain, and during an April 15 briefing, in particular, the youngest White House press secretary in history appeared significantly less fiery than usual. While she criticized Democrats for protesting against Trump's mass deportations, Leavitt used cutting words like "mind-boggling" and "atrocious" (via X, formerly known as Twitter), but the manner in which she delivered these chidings was more reminiscent of casual chatter at a tea party than the sharp reprovals they were meant to be. It was, quite frankly, very out of character for her.
Then followed the April 16 briefing, during which the press secretary looked so wiped out that people actually took to social media to comment on her demeanor. "Leavitt looks tired and defeated. She just may be at her breaking point, and we love this for her," one detractor penned on X. A TikToker compared it with Leavitt's first ever, noting "She looks wrecked." Even worse, the Trump staffer was only 86 days into her tenure as his press secretary at the time. "Karoline looks like she's been doing this job for decades," they added. And indeed, it was a very subdued briefing overall, with Leavitt ignoring raised hands from reporters after she opened the floor for questions. She did admit to being exhausted as early as February, and it certainly appeared the stretch to April took its toll.
Karoline Leavitt has been fact-checked by journalists more than once
Getting consistently fact-checked by reporters when you're the White House press secretary who insists that the administration you work for is the most transparent to ever exist must be embarrassing, to say the least. Sadly, this has been a constant for Karoline Leavitt and we can't help but wonder how much longer she's willing to put her reputation on the line like this. In a moment that made headlines, a journalist fact-checked Leavitt during a press briefing in March 2025 while she was berating U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, after he crossed President Donald Trump by blocking his administration from continuing to invoke the Alien Enemies Act.
Leavitt dubbed Boasberg a Democratic sympathizer, since Former President Barack Obama appointed him. NBC's Garrett Haake quickly pointed out that this statement was blatantly false. "Judge Boasberg was originally appointed by George W. Bush and then elevated by Barack Obama. I just feel like I should clear that up," he asserted (via Brut). A visibly fuming Leavitt immediately clapped back before Haake could get around to asking his question, raging about the many injunctions that were brought against Trump by members of the Democratic Party. This was likely an attempt to distract those in front of her from the glaring mistake she'd made.
Leavitt has since made many more blunders that we can't ignore (remember the grocery pump incident?), and she made a complete fool of herself once again by claiming that Trump invented the phrase "peace through strength" during a Fox News interview (via Bluesky). The internet quickly fact-checked her, noting that the phrase has been around for centuries (since the Roman Empire, in fact) and Former President Ronald Reagan was known for using it generously.
Karoline Leavitt's fuse seemed to be getting short after Trump bombed Iran
After Donald Trump authorized air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025, the president proudly bragged that "monumental damage was done" on his favorite platform, Truth Social. In another post, he claimed, "Israel just stated that the Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED!" And yet, the preliminary reports suggested the damage might not be that extensive, and as outlets like CNN reported this, the divisive politician became increasingly aggravated, taking to Truth Social again to yell at any outlets reporting on the findings of the preliminary report in all caps and decrying them as "FAKE NEWS REPORTERS."
The thing is, the report was compiled by the Pentagon's intelligence arm, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). As a result, journalists were simply informing the public about its contents. Karoline Leavitt, as per usual, needed to put out fires, and she appeared completely livid while appearing on Fox News. When the press secretary started speaking, it was clear that her patience was already wearing thin. She ranted about the "fake news media" (via X) and echoed Trump's claims that the nuclear site was "obliterated."
In her fury, Leavitt also addressed the leaking of the DIA report, but she accidentally mispronounced "leak" as "lick" before quickly correcting herself. "She's going to blow a gasket one of these days," one pundit slyly observed on X. And indeed, the White House staffer looked quite frazzled and irritated, so no one would've been surprised if she didn't show up to work the following day (Spoiler alert: She did).