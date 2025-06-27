Trump's Overly Bleached Brows Aren't Fooling Anyone (Did He Use The Whole Bottle?)

As usual, Donald Trump has plenty to say in the White House's latest Instagram post. Unfortunately, we were so distracted by something new on his face that we could barely focus on what he was saying. Trump has certainly been raising a few eyebrows lately, but what's raising eyebrows this time is actually ... his eyebrows. Is it just us, or did he just make an attempt at the bleached brow trend?

Few people have a signature look quite like Trump does. From his combover to his tan, you could spot this president from a mile away. As of late, though, it seems that his look has been changing a bit. Trump's hair looks worse than ever and shows he's in a losing battle with age, and to keep his receding hairline from being front and center, he has been sporting hats more frequently. He can't even resist in wildly inappropriate settings like the Situation Room. Evidently, Trump is aging, and this is affecting how he styles himself. Now, it seems that his latest attempt at improving his look and halting the aging process is trying some lighter brows on for size. And, let's just say — whatever he's going for, it's not working.