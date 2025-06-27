Trump's Overly Bleached Brows Aren't Fooling Anyone (Did He Use The Whole Bottle?)
As usual, Donald Trump has plenty to say in the White House's latest Instagram post. Unfortunately, we were so distracted by something new on his face that we could barely focus on what he was saying. Trump has certainly been raising a few eyebrows lately, but what's raising eyebrows this time is actually ... his eyebrows. Is it just us, or did he just make an attempt at the bleached brow trend?
Few people have a signature look quite like Trump does. From his combover to his tan, you could spot this president from a mile away. As of late, though, it seems that his look has been changing a bit. Trump's hair looks worse than ever and shows he's in a losing battle with age, and to keep his receding hairline from being front and center, he has been sporting hats more frequently. He can't even resist in wildly inappropriate settings like the Situation Room. Evidently, Trump is aging, and this is affecting how he styles himself. Now, it seems that his latest attempt at improving his look and halting the aging process is trying some lighter brows on for size. And, let's just say — whatever he's going for, it's not working.
Trump seemingly spent extra time in hair and makeup for his latest video
There have been enough photos snapped of Trump without his hat lately to show us that he seems to be struggling more and more to cover up that pesky bald spot. For his video message shared by the White House social media accounts, however, it's clear that hair, makeup, and lighting were all hard at work to cover up whatever may be going on with the controversial president's mane. It was easy to see how tan his face was compared to his hands. This likely only exacerbated the lightness of those bushy blonde brows, but we have a feeling some hair dye was at play here, too.
In addition to his eyebrows, Trump's hair is looking particularly yellow in this video. Overall, it's clear that his coloring has been altered a lot and isn't very closely resembling his natural skin tone and hair color. The extent of what he is trying to cover up about his appearance isn't entirely clear. What is clear, though, is that he is looking less natural than ever — and that's saying a lot.