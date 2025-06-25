Trump's Post-Flight 'Do Puts His Receding Hairline Front And Center (Time To Ditch The Hat!)

Donald Trump has proven that his 70s are his worst hair decade time and time again. Now, as he approaches his 80s, it's starting to look like his hair is really on its last leg. Trump's hair looks worse than ever in a recent unflattering pic that reveals just how thin his hair is on the back of his head. Now, another bad hair day is making his dwindling mane even more obvious.

There's no denying that traveling can do a number on your hair. And, Trump illustrated this perfectly on June 24 when he got off the plane in the Netherlands for the 2025 NATO Summit. You may have noticed that Trump has been wearing his hat more frequently than normal as of late. He couldn't even resist wearing his MAGA hat in a wildly inappropriate setting this weekend: The Situation Room, of all places. If it seemed like he was simply doubling down on his love for his MAGA hat lately, it may officially be time to think again. As he got off of the plane, he was wearing a different hat with USA written on it, yet when he took it off, his messy hair revealed a more intense receding hairline than we usually see on him.