Trump's Post-Flight 'Do Puts His Receding Hairline Front And Center (Time To Ditch The Hat!)
Donald Trump has proven that his 70s are his worst hair decade time and time again. Now, as he approaches his 80s, it's starting to look like his hair is really on its last leg. Trump's hair looks worse than ever in a recent unflattering pic that reveals just how thin his hair is on the back of his head. Now, another bad hair day is making his dwindling mane even more obvious.
There's no denying that traveling can do a number on your hair. And, Trump illustrated this perfectly on June 24 when he got off the plane in the Netherlands for the 2025 NATO Summit. You may have noticed that Trump has been wearing his hat more frequently than normal as of late. He couldn't even resist wearing his MAGA hat in a wildly inappropriate setting this weekend: The Situation Room, of all places. If it seemed like he was simply doubling down on his love for his MAGA hat lately, it may officially be time to think again. As he got off of the plane, he was wearing a different hat with USA written on it, yet when he took it off, his messy hair revealed a more intense receding hairline than we usually see on him.
It's time for Trump to stop hiding his hair situation
It's unclear what exactly is going on with Donald Trump's hair these days, but it seems that it is more difficult than ever for him to conceal his thinning mane. As a result, he's sporting hats whenever he can — even when the occasion definitely doesn't call for a baseball cap. In reality, if Trump embraced his real hairline, it would likely be an improvement over his classic combover, and it would definitely be an improvement over constantly covering it with a hat. That said, it's pretty unlikely that he'll embrace his real hair anytime soon. After all, when we wanted to see Trump without his disastrous tan, we gave him his real skin tone back, and he looked much better. Nevertheless, he continues to double down on that egregious bronzer habit.
It's safe to assume that Trump's reasoning for not embracing his natural look is that he doesn't want to look old. Yet, considering the fact that he had a big, controversial military parade to celebrate his 79th birthday, he's really not doing the best job of concealing his age. So, giving up the charade with his hair would be a smart move and would definitely save him some time and effort in hair and makeup every morning.