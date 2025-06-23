Trump's Hair Looks Worse Than Ever In Unflattering Pic That Shows A Losing Battle With Age

Perhaps Donald Trump thought that his controversial military parade last weekend was enough to distract the world from the big birthday he was celebrating. Unfortunately for him, just one glance at the back of his head is enough to remind anyone that this president is pushing 80. Throughout the many, many different phases of Trump's life in the public eye, his unique hairstyle has always been one of his most well-known attributes. These days, though, his rat nest hairstyle can no longer hide the fact he's balding, and it says it all about his age.

While it has been clear for decades that Trump has a combover, this photo really shows just how his odd hairdo actually works. The back of his head appears to be almost entirely balding, and his long hair brushed back from the front is a failed attempt at covering that up. His scalp that's peeking out is also clearly red, which shows why he likely tries to cover up his natural skin tone with his infamous fake tan. Between that tan, that hairstyle, and his fashion choices, it's no secret that Trump does everything he can to appear younger. As his 80s are fast-approaching, though, it's getting more and more difficult for Trump to hide the truth. He was the oldest U.S. president ever sworn-in, and he looks like it, too.