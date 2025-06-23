Trump's Hair Looks Worse Than Ever In Unflattering Pic That Shows A Losing Battle With Age
Well, it's official: Donald Trump's hair is almost as thin as many Americans' patience with him. And boy is that infamous mane looking worse than ever. Time and time again, Trump has proven that his 70s are his worst hair decade. And, one new photo is serious evidence that it's only going downhill from here.
On June 21, Trump addressed the nation with JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Pete Hegseth standing behind him. Plenty of folks watching were suspicious about their positioning, but what most people weren't aware of was what the vice president, secretary of state, and secretary of defense were seeing while staring at the back of Trump's head. Luckily, a photo snapped of Trump walking away from the podium shows just how rough his locks are looking just a week after his 79th birthday — as if we needed yet another jarring reminder of his true age.
Donald Trump's classic combover can't hide the truth any longer
Perhaps Donald Trump thought that his controversial military parade last weekend was enough to distract the world from the big birthday he was celebrating. Unfortunately for him, just one glance at the back of his head is enough to remind anyone that this president is pushing 80. Throughout the many, many different phases of Trump's life in the public eye, his unique hairstyle has always been one of his most well-known attributes. These days, though, his rat nest hairstyle can no longer hide the fact he's balding, and it says it all about his age.
While it has been clear for decades that Trump has a combover, this photo really shows just how his odd hairdo actually works. The back of his head appears to be almost entirely balding, and his long hair brushed back from the front is a failed attempt at covering that up. His scalp that's peeking out is also clearly red, which shows why he likely tries to cover up his natural skin tone with his infamous fake tan. Between that tan, that hairstyle, and his fashion choices, it's no secret that Trump does everything he can to appear younger. As his 80s are fast-approaching, though, it's getting more and more difficult for Trump to hide the truth. He was the oldest U.S. president ever sworn-in, and he looks like it, too.