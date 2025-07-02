Elon's Self-Centered Desperation For Success Doesn't Stop At Trump & Tesla

One would think Tesla CEO Elon Musk's billionaire status and growing power in politics would have been enough for him to know he's achieved marked success. However, after his and President Donald Trump's bromance breakup reached a fever pitch, and knowing nothing ever seems to be enough for him, Musk took a detour in his endless pursuit of power and went back to promoting another of his products dishonestly.

As much as Musk's endeavors as President Trump's former best bro and Tesla's CEO are particularly publicized, he's also made sure to spread the word that he owns the social media platform X, and he's dying for people to use it. He went as far as selling the idea that the platform can provide its users with objective, unbiased information the mainstream media supposedly neglects, though we have our doubts. "Send [people] links to videos and information on the X platform," he suggested in a clip shared on X on June 11, 2025. Thus, Musk said the platform may set the record straight on polarizing claims like that President Trump, for example, is a Nazi sympathizer.

As if plugging his own platform and misrepresenting it as a haven of truth wasn't enough to expose his ego, Musk unsurprisingly took to X to further reinforce his claims. "[This is] super important!" he wrote in a X post in June 2025. "Please do this so people know the truth about what's happening." This just goes to show, yet again, that Musk is fully immersed in his self-centered interests and will stop at nothing to ensure his own increased success.