Tragic Details About Whoopi Goldberg & Ted Danson's Strange Relationship

Ted Danson has also opened up about those fateful months with Whoopi Goldberg. In a 2024 interview with NPR, the "CSI" alum revealed that the publicity became too much to bear for both him and his parents. According to the actor, he "brought [his] parents to their knees" around the age he began his affair with Whoopi Goldberg and separated from Casey Coates. "The press sounded horrible," said Danson. However, he noted that the work he did on himself in those days changed him for the better, making him somewhat grateful for the negative attention in the long run.

Danson said he had issues with being "a bit of a liar in my relationships," which prompted him to seek professional help. "I went to clinics and a psychologist and a mentor," he told the outlet. "I worked very hard to not be that person who hid his emotions and left out the back door." It has seemingly worked in his favor; Danson appears to have a solid marriage with Mary Steenburgen (despite Danson not thinking he was marriage material when they initially met).

Opening up about working with Steenburgen on Season 2 of "Man on the Inside," Danson told guest Brett Goldstein on a June 2025 "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" episode that he and his wife have a profoundly deep connection. "Oh, it's just magical," he said. "We're nauseatingly in love in private life, and just to disappear into her eyes in front of a camera is pretty astounding." If any fans were hoping to see a Danson-Goldberg reunion, the signs are pointing to it being unlikely.