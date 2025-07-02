What Lauren Boebert's Life In Colorado Really Looks Like
When she's not competing with Kimberly Guilfoyle for the title of shortest tacky dress, Lauren Boebert is a busy woman. The Colorado representative is known for her dramatics on the Congress floor and her ardent support of President Donald Trump. To ensure her re-election in 2024, Boebert made the risky move of running as a rep in a different district that was more Republican-leaning than her own. It paid off, and she now continues to boost MAGA goals in the Capitol and in her home state.
On the job, Boebert spends much of her time attending events and meeting with local organizations and business groups. As chronicled in her Instagram feed, during the spring of 2025, Boebert assisted at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Veterans Administration clinic, spoke at the awards ceremony for the state champion high school boys' basketball team, and observed a moment of silence at a memorial service for fallen police officers. At her office, she variously hosted a group of farmers, the Safari Club, and members of the Colorado Home Builders Association. (It was there Boebert wore one of her leggiest looks, a striped minidress that stood out among the suits.) An outspoken Christian, Boebert was present at the state capitol building in Denver for a concert whose goal was "taking Colorado back for Jesus," as she wrote.
Lauren Boebert lives a comfortable life
Lauren Boebert had a tragic childhood by many standards. The daughter of a teen mom, she moved between states a number of times as her mother bounced between relationships. Boebert herself was 16 when she wed boyfriend Jayson Boebert; the two had their first child soon afterward and went on to have three more sons. Dropping out of school amd taking a job at McDonald's to make ends meet, Boebert went on to become a pipeliner; several years later, the Boeberts tried their hand in the food service industry with their open-carry restaurant, Shooters Grill. Sadly, both the restaurant and the marriage failed, but Boebert's faith and political career have sustained her.
Despite her hardships, Boebert now enjoys a more privileged life than the one she grew up in. At some point in 2023, the controversial politician and her children moved to Windsor, Colorado, a well-to-do town of 40,000 in the new district she represents. According to Retro 1025 radio, her exact neighborhood isn't public record, but there are a number of private communities and country club properties in the area she could have chosen from. Houses here run from the mid-$500,000s for a modest three-bedroom home to fancy $1 million-plus spreads. Boebert showed a reel on Facebook of her son Kaydon helping to assemble a kitchen table as part of the home improvements. The quick glimpse of the kitchen revealed a stainless-steel fridge, a row of white glass-paneled cabinets above a long counter space, beige tile floors, and a set of French doors.
Boebert's kids are her world
When Lauren Boebert isn't addressing Congress or posing for pictures with constituents, she's busy with family matters. Boebert is the mom of four sons — ranging in age from 20 to 11 as of mid-2025 — and in 2023, she became a first-time grandmother when oldest son Tyler Boebert and his girlfriend had a baby boy. She's been known to tote little Josiah through the halls of the Capitol to show him off. She was presumably less than proud the following year, when Tyler was arrested on felony charges related to breaking into cars and using victims' debit cards to run up charges. Tyler entered a plea deal in court and received a deferred sentence.
Boebert preserves her family's privacy for the most part. Occasionally, she'll show glimpses of her sons on social media, such as a clip of them getting haircuts at a local barbershop. Cameras also captured the Boebert boys with their mom at the Capitol in January 2025. "Proud to have my family by my side today as I will be sworn in this evening as Congresswoman for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!" she announced on X, formerly Twitter.
Proud to have my family by my side today as I will be sworn in this evening as Congresswoman for Colorado's 4th Congressional District! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vfn5D8ATpv
— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 3, 2025
During Boebert's run for re-election, her youngest son Roman Boebert appeared in a campaign ad in which his mom is puzzling over how to word her platform message. "Why don't you just tell them about how you always carry a gun and fight for freedom?" Roman says. After the preteen makes a couple of other helpful suggestions, the two go out for a round of basketball. Could this be the start of the next generation of Boeberts in politics?