What Lauren Boebert's Life In Colorado Really Looks Like

When Lauren Boebert isn't addressing Congress or posing for pictures with constituents, she's busy with family matters. Boebert is the mom of four sons — ranging in age from 20 to 11 as of mid-2025 — and in 2023, she became a first-time grandmother when oldest son Tyler Boebert and his girlfriend had a baby boy. She's been known to tote little Josiah through the halls of the Capitol to show him off. She was presumably less than proud the following year, when Tyler was arrested on felony charges related to breaking into cars and using victims' debit cards to run up charges. Tyler entered a plea deal in court and received a deferred sentence.

Boebert preserves her family's privacy for the most part. Occasionally, she'll show glimpses of her sons on social media, such as a clip of them getting haircuts at a local barbershop. Cameras also captured the Boebert boys with their mom at the Capitol in January 2025. "Proud to have my family by my side today as I will be sworn in this evening as Congresswoman for Colorado's 4th Congressional District!" she announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Proud to have my family by my side today as I will be sworn in this evening as Congresswoman for Colorado's 4th Congressional District! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vfn5D8ATpv — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 3, 2025

During Boebert's run for re-election, her youngest son Roman Boebert appeared in a campaign ad in which his mom is puzzling over how to word her platform message. "Why don't you just tell them about how you always carry a gun and fight for freedom?" Roman says. After the preteen makes a couple of other helpful suggestions, the two go out for a round of basketball. Could this be the start of the next generation of Boeberts in politics?