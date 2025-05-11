Lauren Boebert & Kimberly Guilfoyle Compete For Shortest Pink Dress (& Both Are Tacky)
The women of Washington, D.C. are anything but subtle when it comes to their opinions and are equally as loud with their fashion sense. Kimberly Guilfoyle has a long history of fashion fails featuring unflattering patterns and plunging necklines. In the above-left April 2025 snapshot alongside Dr. Nicholas Perricone, she wore a tight and tiny pink mini dress with a bizarre bedazzled mock neck and cuffs. At first it seems like she ditched her usual inappropriate style for a full frock, until you notice the short hemline.
Guilfoyle's massive hair coupled with the look hit all the wrong notes, but the somewhat scandalous outfit isn't dissimilar to something another Republican gal wore months prior: Lauren Boebert. In January 2025, Boebert posted a picture of her posing in a neon pink dress that was above the knee in length (as seen above-right). She tried to cover it with a black blazer, but that only made the ensemble look even more disjointed.
This isn't the first time Boebert and Guilfoyle have shown their similar taste in inappropriate dresses. The two women have garnered attention for wearing scantily-clad outfits that show off so much of their legs, it leaves little to the imagination. In addition to piling on way too much makeup, both ladies have yet to pick an outfit that is anything other than trying too hard.
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lauren Boebert have tried — and failed — to be pretty in pink
A lot of Republican women in Washington, D.C. (like Karoline Leavitt, for example) have dressed in pink clothes and accessories to seemingly bring out their femininity. Even Lauren Boebert, who often wears dark colors, has worn noticeable neon pink dresses and shirts (usually under blazers) on multiple occasions. In 2021, Boebert posted a video on Instagram of her wearing a fuchsia pink dress with elbow-length sleeves adorned with bows when visiting Tampa, Florida. But the girly ensemble didn't win over followers, with one commenting that Boebert "dressed for a Lularoe party."
In 2010, Guilfoyle wore a hot pink, knee-length dress for the premiere of "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" (as seen above-right). The intense brightness of the dress' pink hue was an eyesore. Almost 15 years later in 2024, Guilfoyle went even more Barbiecore during a photo opp with Donald Trump Jr. And the super short length wasn't even the worst part of that bubblegum pink outfit. Guilfoyle looked like a cross between an '80s bride and a "Bridgerton" nightmare with ultra-puffy balloon sleeves. Her chest was (barely) covered with a low scallop neckline that was weirdly aquatic and seashell-like. Needless to say, the pink outfits of Boebert and Guilfoyle's wardrobes need an overhaul.