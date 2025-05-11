Lauren Boebert & Kimberly Guilfoyle Compete For Shortest Pink Dress (& Both Are Tacky)

The women of Washington, D.C. are anything but subtle when it comes to their opinions and are equally as loud with their fashion sense. Kimberly Guilfoyle has a long history of fashion fails featuring unflattering patterns and plunging necklines. In the above-left April 2025 snapshot alongside Dr. Nicholas Perricone, she wore a tight and tiny pink mini dress with a bizarre bedazzled mock neck and cuffs. At first it seems like she ditched her usual inappropriate style for a full frock, until you notice the short hemline.

Guilfoyle's massive hair coupled with the look hit all the wrong notes, but the somewhat scandalous outfit isn't dissimilar to something another Republican gal wore months prior: Lauren Boebert. In January 2025, Boebert posted a picture of her posing in a neon pink dress that was above the knee in length (as seen above-right). She tried to cover it with a black blazer, but that only made the ensemble look even more disjointed.

This isn't the first time Boebert and Guilfoyle have shown their similar taste in inappropriate dresses. The two women have garnered attention for wearing scantily-clad outfits that show off so much of their legs, it leaves little to the imagination. In addition to piling on way too much makeup, both ladies have yet to pick an outfit that is anything other than trying too hard.