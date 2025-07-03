Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Would Look A Lot Like Her If It Weren't For Rumored Plastic Surgery
Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery speculation. Many feel that the physical changes the former attorney has gone through over the years provide enough proof in and of themselves that she's gone under the knife on more than one occasion, and when you see photos of her, it's hard to argue otherwise. However, her son, Ronan Villency, who was born in 2006, might also be another clue to how much work Guilfoyle might've had done. Although Ronan always looked a bit like his mom, he'd probably favor her a lot more if it wasn't for the cosmetic enhancements she appears to have undergone.
The filler Guilfoyle has been suspected to have made her lips completely different from her son's, whose own mouth appears thinner. Her face shape and eyes, which may have also become slightly warped by reportedly applying lip and cheek fillers, also aren't at all like Ronan's, either. In fact, Ronan is more of a spitting image of Guilfoyle's father than he is of his own mother. On one hand, the mother's and son's contrasting appearances may be a case in which a child looks more like their father than their mother. After all, Ronan does appear to have a lot of physical characteristics in common with dad Eric Villency, who is the parent he takes after the most. However, we think the changes Guilfoyle has gone through are more responsible for her and her son's visual differences than just genetics, as evidenced by a photo of her son she recently posted to Instagram.
A much younger Kimberly Guilfoyle looks more like her grown-up son
Kimberly Guilfoyle's old modeling pics before her rumored plastic surgery make her nearly unrecognizable. They also demonstrate how much a younger Guilfoyle resembled her more mature son. Her lips looked about as thin and natural as Ronan Villency's, for starters. Additionally, without the suspected filler somewhat contorting her face, her and her son's features compare nicely to each other — so much so that Ronan actually looked like he inherited his jaw and overall facial structure from both his mom and his father, instead of just solely from his dad. It's clear from the photo of Ronan posted to Guilfoyle's Instagram page in June 2025 that her earlier face had a whole lot in common with her son's.
Whether plastic surgery is the reason or not, there's no question that Guilfoyle's face is incredibly different now than it used to be, even since Ronan was a small child. The changes in Guilfoyle's face were subtle, if not barely noticeable, throughout her 30s and much of her 40s. It wasn't until around the late 2010s, when Guilfoyle was approaching her 50s, that her transformation became drastic. However, if the former "Five" host's face didn't go through such a radical metamorphosis, we wonder Ronan would have ended up looking more like his mom than his dad. Unfortunately, it's a question we'll never have answered.