Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Would Look A Lot Like Her If It Weren't For Rumored Plastic Surgery

Kimberly Guilfoyle hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery speculation. Many feel that the physical changes the former attorney has gone through over the years provide enough proof in and of themselves that she's gone under the knife on more than one occasion, and when you see photos of her, it's hard to argue otherwise. However, her son, Ronan Villency, who was born in 2006, might also be another clue to how much work Guilfoyle might've had done. Although Ronan always looked a bit like his mom, he'd probably favor her a lot more if it wasn't for the cosmetic enhancements she appears to have undergone.

The filler Guilfoyle has been suspected to have made her lips completely different from her son's, whose own mouth appears thinner. Her face shape and eyes, which may have also become slightly warped by reportedly applying lip and cheek fillers, also aren't at all like Ronan's, either. In fact, Ronan is more of a spitting image of Guilfoyle's father than he is of his own mother. On one hand, the mother's and son's contrasting appearances may be a case in which a child looks more like their father than their mother. After all, Ronan does appear to have a lot of physical characteristics in common with dad Eric Villency, who is the parent he takes after the most. However, we think the changes Guilfoyle has gone through are more responsible for her and her son's visual differences than just genetics, as evidenced by a photo of her son she recently posted to Instagram.