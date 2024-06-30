Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Ronan Is The Spitting Image Of Her Father
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. might be raising a blended family of six children, but there's no question that Ronan Anthony is a Guilfoyle (even if his last name is Villency). Indeed, the Guilfoyle genes have proven to be incredibly strong in Kimberly's only son, who is the spitting image of the former Fox News personality's late father, Anthony Guilfoyle.
The physical similarities between Ronan Anthony and his father, Guilfoyle's second husband, Eric Villency, are fairly obvious. However, a Father's Day photo Guilfoyle posted on Instagram in 2024 shows just how much Ronan favors his grandfather — who was born in County Clare, Ireland, before moving to the United States as a young adult in 1957.
That's not the only thing Ronan shares with his grandfather, either. In her Father's Day post, Guilfoyle wrote, "Ronan Anthony, named after you, my little brother, and Saint Anthony, your grandson, is a blessing beyond measure. I'm grateful you had the chance to know and love him — he'll always be your 'little buddy.'"
Kimberly Guilfoyle had Ronan Anthony with her second husband
Former San Francisco attorney Kimberly Guilfoyle had her only son, Ronan Anthony, with her second husband, Eric Villency. Guilfoyle met the New York furniture heir after she made a cross-country trek from the West to the East Coast to pursue a career in television. Guilfoyle and Villency were married in the early summer of 2006 in an idyllic Caribbean ceremony.
Shortly thereafter, Ronan was born on October 4, 2006, at New York Hospital. The birth announcement, published one week later on People, listed the time of Ronan's birth as a bright and early 4:14 in the morning, and the short blurb listed his weight as 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Both Guilfoyle and her son made it through the delivery without issue.
Guilfoyle and Villency divorced three years later in 2009, though her relationship with her ex-husband seems generally positive. Both have moved on to new partners, with Villency being married to jewelry designer Caroline Fare from 2013 to 2017 and Guilfoyle getting engaged to Donald Trump, Jr. In a May 2018 Instagram post, Guilfoyle praised Eric's professional life, writing, "Very proud of Ronan's dad, [Eric], for an amazing interview and career!"
Ronan spends time with both his biological dad and future stepfather
Kimberly Guilfoyle's only son, Ronan Anthony Villency, spends time with both his biological father, Eric Villency, and his future stepfather, Donald Trump Jr. Based on social media posts from both sides of Ronan's family, the teenager enjoys spending time outdoors, eating home-cooked meals, and enjoying quality time with his half-siblings and other family members.
When Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. wed, Ronan will gain five step-siblings from Trump's side. He is the only biological child of his mother, who had previously been married to California Governor Gavin Newsom. She and Newsom didn't have children before they divorced in 2005, though the former attorney said building a family was a high priority for her in a 2004 Harper's Bazaar feature with Newsom. "Children are definitely on the agenda. Maybe six, maybe one; who knows? I'm a very fertile Puerto Rican," Guilfoyle joked with the magazine.
In a testament to life's propensity to work things out in unexpected ways, Guilfoyle will end up being a mother of six after all. Along with Ronan, she will be the stepmother to Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia, all of whom Trump Jr. had with his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.