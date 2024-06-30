Kimberly Guilfoyle's Son Ronan Is The Spitting Image Of Her Father

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. might be raising a blended family of six children, but there's no question that Ronan Anthony is a Guilfoyle (even if his last name is Villency). Indeed, the Guilfoyle genes have proven to be incredibly strong in Kimberly's only son, who is the spitting image of the former Fox News personality's late father, Anthony Guilfoyle.

The physical similarities between Ronan Anthony and his father, Guilfoyle's second husband, Eric Villency, are fairly obvious. However, a Father's Day photo Guilfoyle posted on Instagram in 2024 shows just how much Ronan favors his grandfather — who was born in County Clare, Ireland, before moving to the United States as a young adult in 1957.

That's not the only thing Ronan shares with his grandfather, either. In her Father's Day post, Guilfoyle wrote, "Ronan Anthony, named after you, my little brother, and Saint Anthony, your grandson, is a blessing beyond measure. I'm grateful you had the chance to know and love him — he'll always be your 'little buddy.'"