Karoline Leavitt Looks So Different In Congress Campaign Pic Before Trump Days
Karoline Leavitt usually fails at attempts to keep it casual thanks to her Trump obsession. But it hasn't always been that way. Leavitt showed that she was still capable of dressing casually and pulling it off while on the job before she was fully recruited by the Trump administration. She seemed like she was already auditioning for a spot in the MAGA club a few years before becoming White House press secretary. Leavitt almost immediately started climbing up the political ladder after graduating from Saint Anselm College, and started working in the White House during president Donald Trump's first administration by responding to emails on his behalf. She was later hired by her predecessor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as her assistant.
Much later on, after Trump lost the 2020 election to former president Joe Biden, Leavitt decided to leave her own mark on the political world by running for her home state of New Hampshire's first congressional district. A campaign picture of Leavitt was posted on Instagram, which showed a slightly different side of the Republican candidate at the time.
Karoline Leavitt looked more down-to-Earth in her campaign pic
Karoline Leavitt's style has been the target of a few criticisms ever since joining the White House. There are a couple of times when Leavitt has dressed older than she is. Even during moments where she's donned her leggiest White House looks, Leavitt can still come off like she's borrowing clothes from her much older MAGA contemporaries. Additionally, in pictures and videos where Leavitt is in full press secretary mode, her fashion gives off a sense of authority and regality that might make her seem unapproachable to the average American voter. However, in her Instagram campaign picture for New Hampshire's first congressional district, Leavitt couldn't have played it simpler.
She sported a white polo shirt with her name printed in bold red letters on the side. Her hair was styled casually, and she wore a cross pendant necklace, which was a nice touch to connect with her more religious demographic. The very relaxed and wholesome picture made Leavitt seem more down-to-earth and approachable, which might've been the intended vibe it was trying to give off. If it was, it didn't work, since Leavitt ended up losing to Chris Pappas when it was all said and done. Although it's a style that might not have taken her far in the political scene, it's one we wouldn't mind seeing her return to again.