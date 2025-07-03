Karoline Leavitt Looks So Different In Congress Campaign Pic Before Trump Days

Karoline Leavitt usually fails at attempts to keep it casual thanks to her Trump obsession. But it hasn't always been that way. Leavitt showed that she was still capable of dressing casually and pulling it off while on the job before she was fully recruited by the Trump administration. She seemed like she was already auditioning for a spot in the MAGA club a few years before becoming White House press secretary. Leavitt almost immediately started climbing up the political ladder after graduating from Saint Anselm College, and started working in the White House during president Donald Trump's first administration by responding to emails on his behalf. She was later hired by her predecessor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as her assistant.

Much later on, after Trump lost the 2020 election to former president Joe Biden, Leavitt decided to leave her own mark on the political world by running for her home state of New Hampshire's first congressional district. A campaign picture of Leavitt was posted on Instagram, which showed a slightly different side of the Republican candidate at the time.