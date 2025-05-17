Karoline Leavitt's Failed Attempt To Keep It Casual Proves Her Trump Obsession Won't Quit

Petite Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt seems to enjoy her job so much, she simply can't take a day off. Or, rather, when she does take a day off, she's sure to remind everyone that her allegiance lies with President Donald Trump, both on and off the clock. For example, there was the time Leavitt posted a photo of her playing the role of working mother; however, upon further reflection, it revealed she keeps photos of Trump lying around her workspace. To make matters worse, there was the time Leavitt upped her glam game, possibly in an attempt to get Trump's attention. While these may seem like harmless instances, three times does make a trend — and Leavitt has once again dazzled with a Trump-inspired outfit.

Will Scharf, assistant to the president and White House staff secretary, shared a group photo in an Instagram post of several members of various communication departments posing together in front of Air Force One. Some are looking a bit more dressed-down and casual than usual, indicating this was a day off treat. However, not only is Leavitt once again wearing some grandma-inspired sneakers, but her sweater is giving her away as well. What looks like an innocuous American flag actually appears to have the name "Trump" spelled out beneath it, indicating that even during her downtime, Leavitt can't quit her Trump-inspired grandma chic sensibilities.