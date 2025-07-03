4 Wild Rumors About Karoline Leavitt's Strange Age-Gap Marriage

Karoline Leavitt's major age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio has been put on blast quite a few times. It's not difficult to see why it's such a hot topic, however. Leavitt is 32 years younger than Riccio, making their age gap older than even Leavitt was when the pair first got together. Because of this, critics and supporters alike can't help but wonder how the relationship works. It doesn't help that Leavitt isn't all that forthcoming about her life with Riccio, either.

From what she's shared, Leavitt and Riccio met while she was running for New Hampshire's first congressional district against Chris Pappas. "A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire, and invited my husband. I was speaking and we met, we were acquainted as friends, and we fell in love," Leavitt once revealed on "The Megyn Kelly Show."

Leavitt added that the staggering age difference between them did give her pause, but apparently, the two had fancied each other too much for it to matter. However, Leavitt has been pretty mum on the details about her marriage since her conversation with Kelly. Despite her increased presence in the spotlight after becoming White House press secretary, Riccio's own public appearances seem to have only gotten rarer. With Leavitt seemingly trying to keep her personal life under wraps, it's unlikely that she'll ever address these wild rumors plaguing her relationship.