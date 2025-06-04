Times Karoline Leavitt Accidentally Put Major Age Gap With Her Husband On Blast

In an August 2024 post on Instagram, Karoline Leavitt and husband Nicholas Riccio are seen lovingly gazing at their new son Niko Riccio. Captioning the post, "My family. My world," Leavitt was most likely not prepared for the deluge of comments all saying the same thing. While one commenter almost seemed to genuinely ask, "Grandfather of the baby?", many more appeared certain Nicholas was not the grandfather, but still wanted to poke the bear anyway. "Awwww, Grandpa holding his grandson is precious," posted one user. "That's so [sweet] grandpa holding the baby," said another. Of course, the age gap between Leavitt and Nicholas isn't the only red flag in their relationship — there's also Leavitt's choice to crop her husband's face out of the photo.

"The way you cut his face," one commenter noted. Not only does slicing Nicholas's face off at the forehead potentially make him look younger, it also draws the eye straight towards Leavitt, making it clear she wants to be the center of attention here. Plus, Leavitt is showing off her garishly expensive wedding ring — perhaps to remind the public that she and Nicholas are, in fact, married. The duo waited until after little Niko was born to tie the knot, which is a bold choice for a couple touting family values any chance they get. Speaking of nuptials, the public noticed the same strange things when Nicholas and Leavitt attended a wedding a few weeks later.