Lauren Boebert's Hospital Hoedown Look Isn't The Flattering 'Fit She Thinks It Is
Lauren Boebert is one of several MAGA women who've tried, and failed, to nail cowgirl chic. And yet, despite messing it up more often than not, the controversial Colorado congresswoman seems determined to pull off a rodeo-style get-up no matter what the setting is. In a photo posted on Facebook, Boebert desperately tried to make her American flag-covered cowgirl boots work while donning a white, long-sleeved, almost transparent minidress and a cowgirl hat. Her boots made another appearance that very few asked for when she attended an event hosted by the nonprofit organization Hope 'N Horses.
Boebert posted several pics of herself proudly wearing her patriotic footwear once again on Instagram, where she tried to further sell her cowgirl image by riding horses to honor the organization. It's unclear if the politician is genuinely a fan of the style, or if Boebert is attempting to appeal to her core base. It could also be some combination of both. Whatever the reason, we seriously hope she reconsiders since it's not the most flattering look. In fact, we didn't think it could look any tackier until the U.S. representative tried rocking her footwear at a hospital, completely ruining the rest of the outfit in the process.
Lauren Boebert's cowgirl look got the attention it deserved
Lauren Boebert posted a photo of herself on Instagram visiting the Wray Community District Hospital in Colorado, to discuss and evaluate the services it offers to locals in the area. "CEO John Hart is a kind man with a heart for service, I was grateful for their warm welcome," Boebert captioned it. However, her community visit wasn't the time or place to wear cowgirl boots, which were thankfully a different pair than the patriotic ones. This mud brown variety were emblazoned with colorful floral designs instead, which didn't help them match the congresswoman's tight, light blue, short-sleeved dress any better.
They didn't mesh well with the environment, either — especially when everybody that she took pictures with was more casually dressed. The outspoken Republican could've got away with the garish garb by wearing a pair of flats, or even heels. But her strange fascination with the era of the cowboy turned the dress into one of the most inappropriate outfits Boebert has ever worn. Some of her Instagram followers clearly agreed, eagerly calling out the "My American Life" author for her attire. "What's that on your feet? With a polyester dress? Girl," one commenter wrote. "You should hire a stylist," another added.
One follower joined in the fun by writing "You a real cowgirl," which could've been taken as a compliment if it wasn't for all the laughing emojis that accompanied the message, which pretty much summed up a lot of users' reactions to Boebert's wardrobe.