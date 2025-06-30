Lauren Boebert's Hospital Hoedown Look Isn't The Flattering 'Fit She Thinks It Is

Lauren Boebert is one of several MAGA women who've tried, and failed, to nail cowgirl chic. And yet, despite messing it up more often than not, the controversial Colorado congresswoman seems determined to pull off a rodeo-style get-up no matter what the setting is. In a photo posted on Facebook, Boebert desperately tried to make her American flag-covered cowgirl boots work while donning a white, long-sleeved, almost transparent minidress and a cowgirl hat. Her boots made another appearance that very few asked for when she attended an event hosted by the nonprofit organization Hope 'N Horses.

Boebert posted several pics of herself proudly wearing her patriotic footwear once again on Instagram, where she tried to further sell her cowgirl image by riding horses to honor the organization. It's unclear if the politician is genuinely a fan of the style, or if Boebert is attempting to appeal to her core base. It could also be some combination of both. Whatever the reason, we seriously hope she reconsiders since it's not the most flattering look. In fact, we didn't think it could look any tackier until the U.S. representative tried rocking her footwear at a hospital, completely ruining the rest of the outfit in the process.