Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Can't Make Up For Jared Kushner's Two-Tone Fashion Fail

Ivanka Trump's intense workouts have produced some great results for her already killer legs, and she's hardly shy about showing them off. In fact, we reckon the businesswoman really looks forward to the summer, since the blazing heat gives Trump even more of an excuse to flaunt her hard-earned figure like she did in a series of new Instagram photos, in which the first daughter proudly posed alongside husband Jared Kushner. Trump wore a strapless, short black dress that shimmered with glittery detailing and paid tribute to her impressively toned, long legs, which were further elongated by elegant high-heels, also in black. Unfortunately, Kushner was a bit frumpy posing next to his wife's dazzling style.

He donned a somewhat sloppy navy blue button-up shirt, over a black shirt. The real estate mogul's pants, which were the same color as his button-up, were also a bit baggy and clearly could've used more ironing before they made it outside. Mismatched black shoes completed the disastrous outfit, which made him look less like Trump's longtime husband, and more like a fan of the socialite who ran into her by chance and wanted to take a photo for posterity. We once thought the only thing Trump's killer legs couldn't distract us from was this skin-tight fashion fail. But apparently, it couldn't take our attention away from Kushner's style mishap, either, which is a shame since we wish we could unsee it.