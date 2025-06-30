Ivanka Trump's Killer Legs Can't Make Up For Jared Kushner's Two-Tone Fashion Fail
Ivanka Trump's intense workouts have produced some great results for her already killer legs, and she's hardly shy about showing them off. In fact, we reckon the businesswoman really looks forward to the summer, since the blazing heat gives Trump even more of an excuse to flaunt her hard-earned figure like she did in a series of new Instagram photos, in which the first daughter proudly posed alongside husband Jared Kushner. Trump wore a strapless, short black dress that shimmered with glittery detailing and paid tribute to her impressively toned, long legs, which were further elongated by elegant high-heels, also in black. Unfortunately, Kushner was a bit frumpy posing next to his wife's dazzling style.
He donned a somewhat sloppy navy blue button-up shirt, over a black shirt. The real estate mogul's pants, which were the same color as his button-up, were also a bit baggy and clearly could've used more ironing before they made it outside. Mismatched black shoes completed the disastrous outfit, which made him look less like Trump's longtime husband, and more like a fan of the socialite who ran into her by chance and wanted to take a photo for posterity. We once thought the only thing Trump's killer legs couldn't distract us from was this skin-tight fashion fail. But apparently, it couldn't take our attention away from Kushner's style mishap, either, which is a shame since we wish we could unsee it.
Jared Kushner just couldn't stop cramping Ivanka Trump's style in Venice
Ivanka Trump's stunning black dress was just one of the many stunning looks that the mother-of-three sported during her glamorous trip to Venice, Italy. She touched down in the country to attend Lauren Sánchez's and Jeff Bezos' lavish wedding ceremony, which welcomed a wide variety of celebrity guests. Given that Trump was rubbing shoulders with plenty of other notable A-listers, it's no wonder that she felt she needed to look her best during the event. There were rumors that Trump was the most problematic guest at Bezos' wedding but she was arguably also the most stylish, which might've balanced out the trouble the first daughter reportedly caused. Sadly, the charm of her outfits was, once again, almost ruined by Jared Kushner's wardrobe.
Trump posted several shots of herself on Instagram in a gorgeous, dusty pink mini-dress that also showed off her long legs. Unfortunately, she included Kushner again, who wore a suit that was more bland than outright terrible, at least compared to his wife's stunning ensemble. The businessman donned an open, white collared shirt, along with a black blazer and matching pants. However, his footwear briefly distracted us from what either party had on. The tan shoes Kushner chose were a bit of an eyesore, completely clashing with the rest of the look. Although it was a very subtle mismatch, it stood out like a stain, and was a prime example of how overlooking the smallest detail can make anyone's whole ensemble unravel. At this rate, we hope that Trump stops taking pictures with her husband until he can finally get his fashion act together.