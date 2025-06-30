The Most Tragic Details Of Old Hollywood Stars' Lives

The following article contains mentions of addiction, eating disorders, and sexual abuse.

When discussing Old Hollywood, most first bring up the glamour. It's an aesthetic many people — both famous and non-famous — still aspire to today. And while bits of Old Hollywood were glamorous, such as women walking the red carpet clad in silk and diamonds while men arrived at events dressed to the nines and driving in Aston Martins, it was all a veneer. Underneath that glamour were greedy and cruel studio executives happy to sacrifice the well-being of their stars if it meant a healthy bottom line, parents willing to use their vulnerable children for personal gain, and rats that took the form of all sorts of characters promising young women stardom.

What's worse, many men and women who became Old Hollywood stars were plenty familiar with sadness before they stepped foot on a studio lot. Many of them suffered heartbreak in their childhoods, and in looking for an escape, they stepped into a world that was often just as sinister. These are the most tragic details of the lives of Old Hollywood stars.