The Shopping Trip That Brought Cher's Petty Side Out To Play

Cher revealed that her revenge took the form of her impulsively buying the pantsuit in all three shades the store offered. "[The salesperson] was so dismissive of me in my little crop top and bell-bottom pants that I lost patience," she explained in "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" (via People). However, she presumably wasn't rolling in cash yet. While she already had a hit under her belt with "I Got You Babe," her career was still new. But Cher didn't back down when she learned just how much her revenge was going to cost her. She wrote that she ended up paying "more than I ever thought anyone could pay for anything, but it was worth it to see the look on that b***h's face."

Nowadays, no one would suggest that Cher couldn't afford something. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a staggering $360 million, so her lavish California mansion is likely home to an impressive wardrobe of designer clothing. But her run-in with the sales associate wasn't the only anecdote in Cher's memoir that proved how petty she can be. Sharing the most candid confession from her teen years, Cher revealed that she lost her virginity at just 14 to get back at a boyfriend after he brushed her off in front of his friends. "I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him," she wrote (via People).

"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," Cher recalled. "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."