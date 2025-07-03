The Shopping Trip That Brought Cher's Petty Side Out To Play
Wendy Williams wasn't referring to Cher when she said her now-viral statement, "She's an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment," on her talk show. However, this quote perfectly encapsulates the singer-actor's life and career. She released several hits as part of the duo Sonny & Cher with ex-husband Sonny Bono and as a solo artist, had numerous sold-out shows and tours, and found success as an actor, even winning an Oscar for her performance in 1987's "Moonstruck." In addition to music, film, and TV, Cher has had a massive impact on fashion and culture thanks to her gorgeous looks, great sense of style, and strong personality. Additionally, she's dated plenty of famous men and become one of the richest artists in the world. It's hard to believe there was ever a time when she could walk into a store and not immediately be recognized as a superstar, but even an icon like Cher has had some terrible shopping experiences that brought out her petty side.
Recalling the tale in her book, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" (per People), Cher shared that during the early days of her career, she entered a store in Rodeo Drive after one of the outfits displayed — "an amazing pantsuit with a psychedelic check pattern and a big red stripe down the front" — caught her attention. However, when she asked about the pantsuit's origin, a snide sales associate made it clear she didn't believe Cher could afford it and didn't even bother to answer her question. "She took one look at me, said, 'It's very expensive, miss,' and turned and walked away," the entertainer wrote. Cher, of course, didn't take this lying down and retaliated in a petty but satisfying way that had the salesperson's jaw dropping.
Cher has confessed to going to great lengths to seek revenge
Cher revealed that her revenge took the form of her impulsively buying the pantsuit in all three shades the store offered. "[The salesperson] was so dismissive of me in my little crop top and bell-bottom pants that I lost patience," she explained in "Cher: The Memoir, Part One" (via People). However, she presumably wasn't rolling in cash yet. While she already had a hit under her belt with "I Got You Babe," her career was still new. But Cher didn't back down when she learned just how much her revenge was going to cost her. She wrote that she ended up paying "more than I ever thought anyone could pay for anything, but it was worth it to see the look on that b***h's face."
Nowadays, no one would suggest that Cher couldn't afford something. Per Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a staggering $360 million, so her lavish California mansion is likely home to an impressive wardrobe of designer clothing. But her run-in with the sales associate wasn't the only anecdote in Cher's memoir that proved how petty she can be. Sharing the most candid confession from her teen years, Cher revealed that she lost her virginity at just 14 to get back at a boyfriend after he brushed her off in front of his friends. "I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him," she wrote (via People).
"When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back," Cher recalled. "I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."