Tragic Details About Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti

Bruce Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa's health issues were kept under wraps for several years before the singer revealed all in a documentary about their band, E Street, in 2024. Scialfa's been married to Springsteen since 1991 and has been a member of E Street since the '80s. Despite the affair rumors that have plagued Springsteen and Scialfa's marriage, the two still seem to be going strong and determined to continue supporting each other after a tough couple of years. Their documentary, titled "Road Diary," saw Scialfa sharing something very personal with fans — she'd been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma.

Scialfa first received the diagnosis in 2018 and had been battling it privately before making it public. Multiple myeloma has no cure. Cleveland Clinic notes that doctors can treat the symptoms and prescribe medication to slow the cancer's spread, but nothing more can be done beyond that. This type of cancer is rare and can be pretty aggressive. It affects the body's plasma cells, causing white blood cells to produce abnormal antibodies, which primarily affects the kidneys and bones. The immune system is also compromised, thanks to the lack of healthy white and red blood cell production.

Scialfa noted that her compromised immune system, among other things, has kept her from regularly performing with the band since her diagnosis. "I have to be careful what I choose to do and where I choose to go," she explained in the documentary (via AP News). "Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that's been a treat. That's the new normal for me right now, and I'm OK with that." Despite the tragic health diagnosis, she and her husband have done their best to make the most of the last few years.