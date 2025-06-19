Tragic Details About Bruce Springsteen's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bruce Springsteen is one of the few people on the planet who always knew what they wanted to do. Speaking to The Times in 2024, The Boss shared that he had no doubt that he would become a musician because it was one of the few things he would always excel at. While many young people dream of playing sold-out shows and living the rockstar life, Springsteen would have been content living a simple life as a singer performing smaller gigs and barely making a living.

During a 2016 appearance on NPR's "Fresh Air," the "Born In The USA" hitmaker admitted that his big dream once seemed out of his reach because he didn't think he had the vocal chops for it. However, Springsteen didn't let his doubts deter him from his path and instead honed his songwriting skills so that he could move people with his words. Meanwhile, in an Esquire interview that same year, the prolific performer confirmed that music was more than a career for him since it also helped him heal from his tumultuous childhood.

"I felt like a very, very empty vessel," Springsteen sadly confessed. "And it wasn't until I began to fill it up with music that I began to feel my own personal power and my impact on my friends and the small world that I was in." However, fame obviously wasn't without its caveats. During a 2025 chat with The Telegraph, Springsteen even disclosed that he had developed PTSD after his supposedly poor first performance in the UK. Over the years, the man who once rejected an unusual honor found himself similarly dealing with another mental health issue due to both the demands of fame and his troubled upbringing.