Joe Biden Once Sported A Trump-Like Tan In Pic With Justin Trudeau

President Donald Trump will go down in history as the man who made orange tans great again (or so he hopes, anyway). Over the years, Trump has put his blotchy tan on blast in several unflattering social media posts, but the ensuing heavy criticism hasn't deterred the divisive politician from continuing to sport his eerily tangerine glow. Former President Joe Biden, who in many aspects is Trump's polar opposite, has always paled in comparison — literally. Biden's complexion appeared even lighter when he shared a space with Trump, something many people noted during their 2024 presidential debate.

And yet, there was once a time when Biden sported an orange complexion himself. In 2022, Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted a snap of him and Biden posing next to each other on his Instagram page, and the former president looked rather, er, tangerine. He was called out again on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2024 for not resembling his usual pale self. One detractor openly criticized Biden's "orange skin," accusing him of "becoming Trump in real time."

Biden's mistake was apparently that he didn't have an orange glow when it mattered most. Makeup artists who spoke to HuffPost pointed out that wearing too little makeup when making a televised appearance is a big mistake — especially when the public is already questioning your health, which was the case with Biden. The Democratic politician looked pale and tired during the 2024 debate, and not even Trump and Biden's messy hairstyles could distract from the latter's pallid complexion. "As the president of the U.S., there's no way Biden should've been able to go out there looking the way. It was a huge and costly snafu," makeup artist Misha Lewis told HuffPost.