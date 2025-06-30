Trump's Snub Of Elon Musk's Birthday Suggests He's Taking Their Breakup The Hardest

If MySpace was still around, President Donald Trump would totally have removed Elon Musk from his Top 8. What started out as a very in-your-face bromance between the two billionaires went up in flames, with no hope of a reconciliation in sight. They've gone from BFFs to bitter enemies, with Musk condemning Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," calling it "Utterly insane and destructive" on X. Since Trump abhors criticism, Musk's comment probably hit a nerve.

But while the president tends to go on Truth Social and vent his frustrations about whoever he's angry with at the moment, he somehow managed to skip over Musk's remarks. Additionally, the SpaceX founder's birthday was on June 28, and Trump didn't make a peep about it on Truth Social. Wishing someone a happy birthday is one way to try and reconnect or mend a relationship — just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tried that tactic for ex-fiance Donald Trump Jr.'s birthday, to no avail.

The fact that Trump didn't wish Musk a happy birthday signifies that his ego's still bruised and he's taking their separation to heart. Granted, it's not like Trump is the biggest celebrator of birthdays online, but considering how Musk opened his wallet to boost Trump's political dreams and help get him reelected as POTUS, you'd think Trump could at least muster a generic "HBD" message to his former bestie.