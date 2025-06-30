Trump's Snub Of Elon Musk's Birthday Suggests He's Taking Their Breakup The Hardest
If MySpace was still around, President Donald Trump would totally have removed Elon Musk from his Top 8. What started out as a very in-your-face bromance between the two billionaires went up in flames, with no hope of a reconciliation in sight. They've gone from BFFs to bitter enemies, with Musk condemning Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," calling it "Utterly insane and destructive" on X. Since Trump abhors criticism, Musk's comment probably hit a nerve.
But while the president tends to go on Truth Social and vent his frustrations about whoever he's angry with at the moment, he somehow managed to skip over Musk's remarks. Additionally, the SpaceX founder's birthday was on June 28, and Trump didn't make a peep about it on Truth Social. Wishing someone a happy birthday is one way to try and reconnect or mend a relationship — just ask Kimberly Guilfoyle, who tried that tactic for ex-fiance Donald Trump Jr.'s birthday, to no avail.
The fact that Trump didn't wish Musk a happy birthday signifies that his ego's still bruised and he's taking their separation to heart. Granted, it's not like Trump is the biggest celebrator of birthdays online, but considering how Musk opened his wallet to boost Trump's political dreams and help get him reelected as POTUS, you'd think Trump could at least muster a generic "HBD" message to his former bestie.
Musk shaded Trump online around the president's birthday
While President Donald Trump didn't acknowledge Elon Musk's birthday, the same can't be said for the other way around. Trump's birthday was two weeks before Musk's, and though the Tesla CEO didn't wish Trump a happy birthday, he did low-key reference his ex-friend. But not in the way Trump probably would have liked.
On June 16, two days after Trump's birthday that coincided with the huge U.S. military parade, Musk posted a photo to X and wrote, "Anyone else think of this yesterday?" It was a photo from the video game BioShock and read, "No gods or kings. Only man." Considering how June 14 was the same day as the "No Kings Day" protests across the country, the timing of Musk's post raised some serious eyebrows.
Anyone else think of this yesterday? pic.twitter.com/EJdXZFGPiP
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2025
In true Musk fashion, he replied to his own post with the laughing emoji and the comment, "Great game." This remark seemed to facetiously imply that Musk was only commenting on the video game, and in no way alluding that Trump wants to be a king. Maybe next year, Trump and Musk can just stick to a standard "Happy birthday" message online, the equivalent to "HAGS" written in kids' yearbooks.