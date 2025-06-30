Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Subtly Hints Their Marriage Was More Toxic Than Anyone Knew
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Though politicians aren't immune to marriage troubles — rumors of a split between Donald and Melania Trump have circulated for years — it's still a shock when a high-profile government couple calls it quits. Such was the case with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who announced their separation in 2023. The fact that Trudeau was still in office at the time made it even more startling. Though the PM assured the public everything was amicable, his ex soon made it clear there was more going on under the surface than previously thought. The divorce took a toll on Sophie Trudeau's mental health, yet she was able not only to emerge with her head held high but also to devote herself to helping others through her podcast, newsletter, and book "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other."
It's clear that Grégoire is still healing, yet she just dropped a hint that her marriage may have been harder on her than the split. She posted a reel to her Instagram feed on June 29, 2025, with a powerful message about authenticity. (As if to prove that appearances are deceiving, she revealed on her Story that the clip was recorded in her bathroom with her cat in the background!) "There comes a time in every woman's life when being liked is no longer enough," Grégoire began. "When she realizes that peace is not found in perfection, but in permission: permission to change, to stop constantly apologizing, to outgrow old stories."
The former PM's wife went on to praise the power of reclaiming one's true self, independent from the world's expectations. "And this is what freedom feels like, in little pieces here and there," she concluded.
Sophie Trudeau is reclaiming her personal power
Justin Trudeau's ex-wife wasted no time moving on from their divorce; Sophie Grégoire reportedly launched a relationship with Ottawa pediatrician Dr. Marcos Bettolli shortly after she and the prime minister parted ways. They haven't been seen together in quite some time, however, indicating Grégoire is focusing less on her love life and more on herself. Speaking on Meghan Markle's now-defunct "Archetypes" podcast in 2022, Grégoire subtly hinted that her marriage to Trudeau was crumbling. Her comment on "long[ing] to be free in who we are" foreshadowed the Instagram message she would offer three years later. "[A]uthenticity almost feels like an act of defiance," Grégoire said. "And healing isn't just about feeling better. It's about really remembering who you were before the world told you who to be."
Clearly, Grégoire must have felt constrained for at least a good portion of the 18 years she was married to the former Canadian prime minister. Her musing about "perfection" and "being liked" suggests she was feeling the stress of being a political spouse. Trudeau's work may also have played a part in their split. In March 2025, Grégoire was a guest at the SHE Media Co-Lab at SXSW, where co-panelist Gina Pell remarked that being a workaholic can be bad for one's health. "It is," Grégoire agreed (via SheKnows). "I married one!"
Judging from Grégoire's social media images of saluting the sun, taking yoga, enjoying nature, and even indulging in naps, she's thoroughly enjoying being single and living her true self — with an occasional interruption from the cat.