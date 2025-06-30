Justin Trudeau's Ex Sophie Subtly Hints Their Marriage Was More Toxic Than Anyone Knew

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Though politicians aren't immune to marriage troubles — rumors of a split between Donald and Melania Trump have circulated for years — it's still a shock when a high-profile government couple calls it quits. Such was the case with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, who announced their separation in 2023. The fact that Trudeau was still in office at the time made it even more startling. Though the PM assured the public everything was amicable, his ex soon made it clear there was more going on under the surface than previously thought. The divorce took a toll on Sophie Trudeau's mental health, yet she was able not only to emerge with her head held high but also to devote herself to helping others through her podcast, newsletter, and book "Closer Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other."

It's clear that Grégoire is still healing, yet she just dropped a hint that her marriage may have been harder on her than the split. She posted a reel to her Instagram feed on June 29, 2025, with a powerful message about authenticity. (As if to prove that appearances are deceiving, she revealed on her Story that the clip was recorded in her bathroom with her cat in the background!) "There comes a time in every woman's life when being liked is no longer enough," Grégoire began. "When she realizes that peace is not found in perfection, but in permission: permission to change, to stop constantly apologizing, to outgrow old stories."

The former PM's wife went on to praise the power of reclaiming one's true self, independent from the world's expectations. "And this is what freedom feels like, in little pieces here and there," she concluded.