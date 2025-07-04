Kristi Noem's Pre-MAGA Hair Is Giving Reba McEntire Gone Wrong
Going full MAGA may have offered United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem more political power. But it also might've ruined her fashion sense when it comes to her hair, and we're not convinced it was a fair trade. Since her rise in the Trump administration, Noem has worn many disastrous hairdos we just can't put behind us. In fact, Noem's hair extensions followed her all the way to the Oval Office, where they're more obvious than ever. Many believe that Noem's lengthy do is a part of the Republican makeup look that many women started wearing after associating themselves with President Donald Trump. "She practically looks like a member of the Trump family," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean once noted in an interview with The New York Times. "Maybe a cousin."
But Noem looked like a completely different person before she dove into her MAGA makeup kit, and it was mostly because of her hairstyle back then. She was known for wearing a shorter cut back in her earlier days as a politician. It was a fashion choice we appreciate more as time went on, since it's a nice reminder of what Noem used to look like when she didn't rely so much on hair extensions that we wouldn't be surprised to find out she borrowed from Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, Noem's old style wasn't perfect by any means. The South Dakota native's do was what we imagine Reba McEntire's was on the singer's worst hair days.
Kristi Noem's older hair hair is still better than her MAGA do despite its flaws
Reba McEntire's boldest hairstyles over the years prove that she can make any do work. But we can't say the same for Noem. Although the former governor's shorter hair was a bit of an improvement over her MAGA-inspired locks, there were times when her mane looked a bit outdated. Pictures of Noem in the 2010s looked like they were taken in the 90s, where her hair fashion might've been trendier.
However, if we had to choose, we'd prefer Noem's previous hairstyle over the extensions. The shorter cut at least used to look a lot more natural. It also seemed like Noem's own unique, original style that helped set her apart from other women in her field. Furthermore, it represented a long-forgotten era where Noem might've theoretically been dressing more for herself instead of for president Donald Trump. So if there's one good thing about her MAGA do, it's that it actually made Noem's past hairstyles look a lot better by comparison.