Kristi Noem's Pre-MAGA Hair Is Giving Reba McEntire Gone Wrong

Going full MAGA may have offered United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem more political power. But it also might've ruined her fashion sense when it comes to her hair, and we're not convinced it was a fair trade. Since her rise in the Trump administration, Noem has worn many disastrous hairdos we just can't put behind us. In fact, Noem's hair extensions followed her all the way to the Oval Office, where they're more obvious than ever. Many believe that Noem's lengthy do is a part of the Republican makeup look that many women started wearing after associating themselves with President Donald Trump. "She practically looks like a member of the Trump family," Republican strategist Ron Bonjean once noted in an interview with The New York Times. "Maybe a cousin."

But Noem looked like a completely different person before she dove into her MAGA makeup kit, and it was mostly because of her hairstyle back then. She was known for wearing a shorter cut back in her earlier days as a politician. It was a fashion choice we appreciate more as time went on, since it's a nice reminder of what Noem used to look like when she didn't rely so much on hair extensions that we wouldn't be surprised to find out she borrowed from Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, Noem's old style wasn't perfect by any means. The South Dakota native's do was what we imagine Reba McEntire's was on the singer's worst hair days.