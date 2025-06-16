Kristi Noem's Hair Extensions Followed Her To The Oval Office (& They're More Obvious Than Ever)

There's always something going on with Kristi Noem's hair, whether it involves a serious case of bedhead or styling her hair in an unsymmetrical lazy girl's updo. The latter was one of Noem's worst hair fails, but a recent style may have just stolen the spotlight. To celebrate Donald Trump's 79th birthday on June 14, his controversial U.S. homeland security secretary shared two photos to Instagram of the duo hanging out in the Oval Office.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to our incredible President Donald J. Trump!" she captioned the mini carousel. The photos come across as super awkward, with Noem standing far away from Trump, looking reminiscent of the six feet apart protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that's not the strangest thing about them; that title goes to her crazy-long hair extensions.

In the first snapshot, Noem's long locks trickle down to just below her breastbone, while the second pic shows them reaching to nearly the base of her back. Girl, are you trying to win a "Worst Hair Extensions" contest against Kimberly Guilfoyle or something? This isn't the first time Noem's extensions have been super obvious, and while Noem may like them, they are actually undermining her professional credibility. Just last month, Noem visited Israel and her obnoxious hair extensions overshadowed any political work she set out to do. As Damian noted in "Mean Girls," big hair is stuffed full with secrets.