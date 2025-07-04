What Alina Habba's Life Has Been Like Since Trump Booted Her Back To New Jersey

Donald Trump might be making fewer appearances on Alina Habba's Instagram feed these days, but the White House counselor turned interim New Jersey district attorney hasn't exactly been sitting still. The president initially appointed his former attorney to work directly under him as Trump readied for his second term. But then, in March 2025, the divisive politician unceremoniously booted Habba back to New Jersey instead. No one really knows why he suddenly wanted her out of the White House, but all signs point to Habba trying to claw her way back into Trump's inner circle.

The controversial lawyer let slip during a March 2025 interview with "Real America's Voice" that she didn't want the district attorney job in the first place, but the president convinced her to take it. Habba put on a happy face during her swearing-in ceremony and continued to consistently post (and repost) on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside boasting about what she deemed worthy achievements. All in all, it seemed that she was busier than ever but still preoccupied with her boss. The staunch loyalist even shared a snap of herself alongside a beaming Trump in celebration of his birthday in June 2025.

Habba might also be a little nervous about the future. Interim district attorneys are only allowed to hold office for 120 days. Trump, however, has shown that he has little regard for this law and might very well find a way to keep his former attorney in office for longer than that. Or maybe he'll let her resume work at her legal firm come the end of July 2025, far away from the hubbub of the White House, which she's made clear she loves. Word on the street is that Trump has no plans to appoint Habba in the position permanently.