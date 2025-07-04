Marjorie Taylor Greene's Frizzy Locks Are More Blinding Than Trump's Bleach Job
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is the queen of inappropriate outfits and has been roasted on the internet after she humiliated herself in a makeup-free video. But something else detractors often poke fun at is Greene's hair, and for this, too, she is solely responsible. Greene might very well be trying to keep up with her hero President Donald Trump's blond locks, but she's arguably surpassed the president in this department. During a House meeting in June 2025, Greene was explaining why she was against leaving AI unregulated for the next 10 years, something Trump slipped into the original version of his Big Beautiful Bill.
Sporting an orange complexion and a head of hair that was so blond that it likely threw off the camera's white balance, Greene argued why she wanted AI to be regulated. The congresswoman's hair appeared in dire need of some conditioner. Greene earned herself the moniker of "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body," during a House committee oversight hearing in 2024 after she took a jab at Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett's "fake eyelashes" (via X), and clearly it stuck.
Over on X, pundits have contemplated how often Greene heads to the hairdresser to maintain her blond locks. "Daily for sure," one quipped. "Far more often than she washes her hair ..." another weighed in. Another noted, "It's so WHITE ... not even blonde." Indeed, one needs a pair of sunglasses whenever Greene is in the nearby vicinity, and the same is often true for Trump.
Donald Trump's bleach job competes with Marjorie Taylor Greene's
Donald Trump's hair transformation has been the butt of many jokes over the years, mostly because the politician is so obviously insecure about his crowning glory. But much like Marjorie Taylor Greene, he keeps the attention on his hair with his famous bleach job, which sometimes ends up mirroring his orange complexion because, according to hairstylists who have worked with the president, he can't sit still long enough for the product to do its work.
"Trump's hair color can vary wildly from dark blonde to light — to bright orange — depending on how long his hairdresser can get him to sit still and let the color do its job," a source told Page Six. "The shorter time he gives them, the more orange his hair gets, as it takes time to get the darker blonde locks he associates with his younger years."
Much like Greene has found herself the subject of many jokes about her bleached hair, Trump has had to weather plenty of his own. The divisive politician is known for christening his opponents with derogatory nicknames, and former President Joe Biden, who Trump often refers to as "Sleepy Joe," took a jab at his opponent's hair during a 2024 speech. "Remember when he was trying to deal with Covid, he suggested to just inject a little bleach in your veins," Biden said (via Global News). "He missed, it all went to his hair!"