Europe's royal families undoubtedly wield great influence in a number of ways, from politics and business to culture and art. Some popular royals like Catherine, Princess of Wales, are just as famous for their iconic outfits as they are for their work within the monarchy. Many of Kate Middleton's best fashion moments ever have influenced fashion trends around the world. From her elaborate wedding dress to her Trooping the Colour 2025 outfit, which was a bold nod to Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales has shown off her impeccable fashion taste time and time again.

Much like the royal herself, Catherine, Princess of Wales has an elegant style that has evolved over the years. Her fashion evolution is more than just a reflection of her personal style changing; as the princess gained more power and became increasingly involved in political affairs, her wardrobe became more professional. In the early 2020s, she made it a point to swap her elegant dresses with fitted pantsuits for many occasions.

According to fashion expert Christine Ross, Princess Catherine's switch to more professional outfits signified something bigger. "The ascent into pantsuits seems to follow her development into a very involved working royal," Ross mused. "We often see these pantsuits on more business-formal events, where her outfit may fit in better with the people she is meeting," the fashion expert explained (via Newsweek). Despite Princess Catherine's many fabulous fashions, she frequently re-wears outfits, pantsuits included. Her commitment to fashion sustainability just means that fans get to appreciate her eye-catching outfits more than once. Check out Kate Middleton's best pantsuits ever.