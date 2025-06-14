Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2025 Outfit Was A Bold Nod To Princess Diana

Royal events ultimately turn into a fashion show and Trooping the Colour 2025 was no exception. The pomp and circumstance of the June 14 event, an annual celebration of the monarch's birthday (even though King Charles III was born November 14), included frilly attire — from Queen Camilla's all-white ensemble to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's emerald green frock. Catherine, Princess of Wales, stole the show with her stunning aquamarine Catherine Walker "Bria" coatdress with white accents on the lapels and cuffs. The princess paired the dress with a quintessential Kate Middleton hat from Juliette Botterill Millinery and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain pearl drop earrings. But her grandmother-in-law wasn't the only dearly departed British royal Kate paid homage to during the event; her entire outfit resembles something Princess Diana would have worn to an event like this.

Kate is constantly channeling her late mother-in-law's iconic style, from her color choices and silhouettes down to the brand. Her Catherine Walker dress is a nod to Diana, who was evidently a huge fan of the designer and wore her clothes frequently. The late ex-wife of King Charles III was also a sucker for a teal hue — a color featured in one of Diana's most bizarre looks. Teals and greens suited Di's skin tone, so they were a staple in her wardrobe. Of course, we have to mention the timeless structure of Kate's coatdress, which boasted shoulder pads and double-breasted buttons that were classic features in Diana's '80s fashion era.