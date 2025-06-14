Kate Middleton's Trooping The Colour 2025 Outfit Was A Bold Nod To Princess Diana
Royal events ultimately turn into a fashion show and Trooping the Colour 2025 was no exception. The pomp and circumstance of the June 14 event, an annual celebration of the monarch's birthday (even though King Charles III was born November 14), included frilly attire — from Queen Camilla's all-white ensemble to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh's emerald green frock. Catherine, Princess of Wales, stole the show with her stunning aquamarine Catherine Walker "Bria" coatdress with white accents on the lapels and cuffs. The princess paired the dress with a quintessential Kate Middleton hat from Juliette Botterill Millinery and the late Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain pearl drop earrings. But her grandmother-in-law wasn't the only dearly departed British royal Kate paid homage to during the event; her entire outfit resembles something Princess Diana would have worn to an event like this.
Kate is constantly channeling her late mother-in-law's iconic style, from her color choices and silhouettes down to the brand. Her Catherine Walker dress is a nod to Diana, who was evidently a huge fan of the designer and wore her clothes frequently. The late ex-wife of King Charles III was also a sucker for a teal hue — a color featured in one of Diana's most bizarre looks. Teals and greens suited Di's skin tone, so they were a staple in her wardrobe. Of course, we have to mention the timeless structure of Kate's coatdress, which boasted shoulder pads and double-breasted buttons that were classic features in Diana's '80s fashion era.
Kate Middleton channels the beloved Diana in more than just her fashion taste
Though Kate Middleton never met her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, the two women are more alike than we ever realized. Kate and Diana share similar stories of their ascension into royal life, coming from common families and leading normal lives before marrying heirs to the throne. But it's the public's obsession with them that's truly comparable. Photos of Diana were so sought after that the paparazzi's relentless pursuit to snap a shot of the princess in Paris 1997 led to the car crash that took her life. Three of the photographers involved were charged with invasion of privacy in 2006, and fined €1, according to The Guardian.
Kate has dealt with a similar invasion of privacy amid her heartbreaking health issues. In March 2024, the princess shared the news of her tragic cancer diagnosis with the public. But before the official announcement, conspiracies about her absence from the spotlight plagued every corner of the internet. According to an expert, William, Prince of Wales, was not happy. Per Page Six, Sunday Times royal editor Roya Nikkhah spoke to "Good Morning Britain" days before Kate shared this tragic news, surmising that William was "hurting" over what the public demands of Kate, which he saw happen with his own mother.
Trooping the Colour 2024 was a major event for Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton handled the scrutiny with grace in 2024, with last year's Trooping the Colour marking a significant turning point in her MIA status from royal life. It was the first event Kate had attended since leaving the public eye in the wake of her cancer diagnosis, and her presence had everyone feeling extremely cautious, wondering what her return would look like. But the princess absolutely stunned the Trooping the Colour 2024crowd in a regal, black and white Jenny Packham ensemble, reminding everyone of her senior royal status.
Since then, Kate has become an unfaltering presence in British society. Earlier this year, the mom-of-three shared the happy news that she is in remission from cancer. "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain [focused] on recovery," she wrote in an Instagram post in January. "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"