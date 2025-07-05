Over-The-Top David Bromstad Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark
Let's make this perfectly clear right now: We LOVE David Bromstad. From the moment he helped his first house hunter on HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," the host's bubbly personality charmed millions of fans. How beloved is he? Put it this way: If you took a drink every time an Instagram follower said they want to win the lottery just to meet him, you'd be unconscious long before you reached the end of his feed. The fact that Bromstad has overcome tragedies in his life and is an active advocate for LGBTQ+ youth just makes him that much more endearing.
Naturally, one can't talk about Bromstad without mentioning his signature style. Having had to mask his authentic identity as a child, the former Disney window decorator now lets his pride fly in the most fabulous way. Mixed patterns and fabrics, eye-popping hues, giant faux fur coats, and the occasional pink cowboy outfit let the world know he's not hiding anymore. But nobody's perfect, not even Bromstad. There have been times when he just went a skosh too far over-the-top in color choice, clothing combos, or accessorizing. No hate, please, but we can't resist presenting a few examples of outfits that were more "Ew, David" than "Go, David!"
David did too much bead-dazzling
In a 2024 episode, David Bromstad introduced "My Lottery Dream Home" viewers to two of his luckiest winners yet. The Detroit-area grandparents hit the jackpot not once, but three times — one ticket alone netted them $3 million! Working with a generous budget, Bromstad was able to find them a brand-new 4,800-square-foot home across the river in Canada, complete with a pool and a basement larger than most city apartments. If only his wardrobe choice had been as good as his taste in six-figure houses.
While showing off the third house (clients always choose from three gorgeous options), Bromstad sported dark green velour pants that were dated even during their '80s heyday. But it might've passed muster if not for the accessories. The giant beads stacked from chest to chin looked as confining as Lauren Sánchez's uncomfortable-looking wedding gown, which was similarly neck-choking. If he'd taken off just a few — and perhaps chosen a different fabric of pants — the look would have been million-dollar.
Calling Ronald McDonald
David Bromstad helped a couple find their perfect lake home on an early 2024 episode. But he dressed as though he were ready to offer them a side of fries along with the open floor plan. Mesh shirts, shorts, and colorful sneakers are some of Bromstad's favorite looks; in this case, he used an orange, red, and yellow color palette that could have come straight out of McDonald's. The shoes, in particular, are giving unfortunate Ronald McDonald energy — or, perhaps, Krusty the Clown? Either way, it's not one of Bromstad's best looks. Plus, he surprisingly didn't match his bead bracelets to the ensemble. Adding some orange or yellow to the accessories would have proven his total commitment to the vibe, unimpressive as it may be.
David made us dizzy, and not in a good way
File this under the "Must Be Nice" category: A couple from Oklahoma received an inheritance generous enough for them to realize their dream of living in Hawaii. (Yes, sometimes "Lottery Dream Home" cheats a bit and features house hunters who scored non-lottery windfalls.) David was only too happy to show them around three gorgeous properties with spacious grounds, en suite bedrooms, and other amenities. The second house, nicknamed The Dorado, featured an outdoor shower and a pool — but it was hard to focus on the house tour instead of Bromstad's outfit. The wavy colorful pattern on his shirt was as trippy as any '60's show, and just as migraine-inducing. The bright yellow shoes didn't help. Thankfully, the other tropical shirts Bromstad wore in the episode were (somewhat) less dizzying.
Bromstad was so bright, we needed shades
There's a fine line between quirky and eyesore, and David Bromstad usually stays on the correct side. However, the 2024 season premiere of "My Lottery Dream Home" should have come with a viewer advisory: "Wear sunglasses." The host's usual mix-and-match wardrobe was glaringly bright-hued from top to (yellow, pink, and orange) toe. Instead of being fun, it was just painful to look at. Worse still, the ensemble totally pulled focus away from Bromstad's many tattoos. His assortment of birds, hearts, tigers, and other inkings totally faded into the background as the saturated sunset shades took over. Even his rainbow flag seemed to say, "I can't compete with this."
Not so pretty in pink
David Bromstad is living proof pink isn't just for girls. (A couple of centuries ago, it was actually considered a more appropriate shade for boys because it was a derivative of the powerful color red.) He frequently uses the hue in his ensembles, most notably in his epic pink cowboy outfit from 2023. But the "Lottery Dream Home" host doesn't always exercise caution when he styles his outfits. Two glaring examples were his getups for the 2024 season finale.
Bromstad paired an oversized pale pink faux fur overcoat with baggy pants and pink Crocs, making him look as though he were still a kindergartner wearing Mommy's clothes and trying to look grown-up. He fared no better later in the episode with the outfit on the right. The fuchsia shade is fine — and actually more flattering on Bromstad — but mixing a sorta-leopard-print jacket with plaid pants clashes too much. Might we suggest pulling out the cowboy getup more often?
His Winnie-the-Pooh look wasn't a winner
Normally, seeing David Bromstad gives us the warm fuzzies no matter what he's wearing. There are exceptions to every rule. For taping on a show which aired in April 2025, the "Lottery Dream Home" star donned a purple faux-fur coat complete with bear ears on the hood. No matter what outfits he paired it with in various shots — a pink cardigan, dark green pants, pink platforms, red pants, a hoodie reading "Kissing Booth" — it just came off as too twee for words. If he were wearing it for Halloween, a convention, or a Pride event, we'd be all for it. Ditto if the coat had a plain hood. Otherwise, a Winnie-the-Pooh aesthetic is best left to the preschool set.
Now we'll back off from the snark and take Bromstad's wise advice from Instagram: "Be deliciously kind to each other my sweet honey buns."