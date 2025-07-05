Over-The-Top David Bromstad Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Let's make this perfectly clear right now: We LOVE David Bromstad. From the moment he helped his first house hunter on HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home," the host's bubbly personality charmed millions of fans. How beloved is he? Put it this way: If you took a drink every time an Instagram follower said they want to win the lottery just to meet him, you'd be unconscious long before you reached the end of his feed. The fact that Bromstad has overcome tragedies in his life and is an active advocate for LGBTQ+ youth just makes him that much more endearing.

Naturally, one can't talk about Bromstad without mentioning his signature style. Having had to mask his authentic identity as a child, the former Disney window decorator now lets his pride fly in the most fabulous way. Mixed patterns and fabrics, eye-popping hues, giant faux fur coats, and the occasional pink cowboy outfit let the world know he's not hiding anymore. But nobody's perfect, not even Bromstad. There have been times when he just went a skosh too far over-the-top in color choice, clothing combos, or accessorizing. No hate, please, but we can't resist presenting a few examples of outfits that were more "Ew, David" than "Go, David!"