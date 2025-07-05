The Awkward Moment That Derailed Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver's Wedding
There's one rule guests should follow at a wedding: don't upstage the bride and groom. Unfortunately, it seems like not everyone at Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's wedding got that memo. The now-divorced couple married in 1986 and stayed together until 2011. In June 2025, Schwarzenegger stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and recounted his awkward wedding story. The former governor shared how his friend, Andy Warhol, arrived. "He was a master in attention, getting attention," Schwarzenegger recalled. Right before the happy couple was about to say "I do," Warhol burst through the back doors of the church, accompanied by Grace Jones.
Now, all eyes were on them, not on Schwarzenegger and Shriver. Warhol kept the doors open so guests couldn't make out who was standing there until he finally shut them and walked down the aisle with Jones before sitting in the front row. "It was absolutely fantastic," the father of five said. While he may have thought it was a wonderful moment, others would have seen it as rude. The List reached out to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an author and etiquette consultant for The Swann School of Protocol, and asked what people should do if they're late to a wedding ceremony.
"The late guest should not interrupt the processional. Wait and slip in quietly after the bride has walked down the aisle," Tyson said. "No one should walk down the aisle after the bride." Tyson recommended guests arrive 15-20 minutes early to avoid any awkward encounters.
There's an easy way to correct a mistake made at a wedding
Of course, disruptions during weddings may happen. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson has some poignant advice for how to handle an apology to the newlyweds. For starters, do not give a public apology at the moment. "Remain calm and avoid drawing more attention," Tyson noted. "Drawing attention to the mishap may be more disruptive than the incident itself."
However, you should still apologize, and can do so in a number of ways that don't include awkwardly involving everyone else at the wedding. Tyson suggested either saying you're sorry in person after the ceremony is finished and it's time for the reception. Or, you can call the newlyweds at a later time or attach a written note of regret with a wedding present. "There is no need to over explain; a sincere apology shows respect."
If you'd like to go the handwritten route, but aren't sure how to get started, Tyson has a template people can use. "Dear [Name], I apologize for causing a distraction during your ceremony. It was unintentional, I appreciate how special your day is. Thank you for allowing me to celebrate with you to witness the beginning of your journey together. Wishing you a lifetime of happiness. Kindest Regards, [Your Name]." While Maria Shriver's marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger caused more problems for her than we knew, Warhol and Jones should have never upstaged her at her own wedding.