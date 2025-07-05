The Awkward Moment That Derailed Arnold Schwarzenegger & Maria Shriver's Wedding

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's one rule guests should follow at a wedding: don't upstage the bride and groom. Unfortunately, it seems like not everyone at Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's wedding got that memo. The now-divorced couple married in 1986 and stayed together until 2011. In June 2025, Schwarzenegger stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and recounted his awkward wedding story. The former governor shared how his friend, Andy Warhol, arrived. "He was a master in attention, getting attention," Schwarzenegger recalled. Right before the happy couple was about to say "I do," Warhol burst through the back doors of the church, accompanied by Grace Jones.

Now, all eyes were on them, not on Schwarzenegger and Shriver. Warhol kept the doors open so guests couldn't make out who was standing there until he finally shut them and walked down the aisle with Jones before sitting in the front row. "It was absolutely fantastic," the father of five said. While he may have thought it was a wonderful moment, others would have seen it as rude. The List reached out to Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an author and etiquette consultant for The Swann School of Protocol, and asked what people should do if they're late to a wedding ceremony.

"The late guest should not interrupt the processional. Wait and slip in quietly after the bride has walked down the aisle," Tyson said. "No one should walk down the aisle after the bride." Tyson recommended guests arrive 15-20 minutes early to avoid any awkward encounters.