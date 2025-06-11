Meet Arnold Schwarzenegger's Five Children, Including Rising Star Patrick

Once upon a time, Arnold Schwarzenegger's ultra-strict parenting style used to leave his kids in tears. Speaking to People in 2023, the "Terminator" star admitted that he often resorted to drastic measures to teach some valuable lessons to the four children he shares with his now ex-wife, Maria Shriver. For instance, he recalled how he made his eldest child, Katherine Schwarzenegger, cry by throwing her shoes into the fireplace because she ignored his warnings to place them elsewhere a few times.

Arnold warranted a similar reaction from Patrick Schwarzenegger when he threw his son's mattress off the balcony because he kept enlisting their house help's services to make his bed, despite being sternly told that the responsibility was his alone. The former governor of California also wasn't pleased when the "White Lotus" star kept taking longer showers. So, he decided to teach him a lesson by installing a timer to turn his shower water to cold if he went overtime.

When that did inevitably happen, Patrick started screaming in the shower. It seems like Joseph Baena, Arnold's youngest child, whom he shares with their former housekeeper, is the only one of his kids who wasn't subject to his tough love since they weren't close in his childhood years. Ultimately, though, it doesn't seem like any of Arnold's children held his past parenting mistakes or eyebrow-raising choices against him. In fact, during a 2023 appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Katherine even admitted that she wanted to follow in her parents' parenting footsteps with her little ones because their approach enabled her to have a tight-knit bond with them in her adulthood.