Marjorie Taylor Greene's Childish Meltdown Had The Internet Tearing Her To Shreds

Republican representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene has had a number of messy public feuds, and she has continued to be quite the firebrand as she serves in Congress. Her latest antics include her repeatedly and frantically banging the gavel as she chaired a meeting for the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the footage has gone viral on social media. Spoiler alert, it makes Greene look like a child having a tantrum, and it deserves to be considered one of Greene's most embarrassing moments, though our guess is that she thought she was very much in the right.

It happened when Melanie Stansbury, a Democratic representative from New Mexico and ranking member of the committee, challenged Greene. Greene had said, "No one loves veterans more than President Trump," when Stansbury reminded the chairwoman that it wasn't her turn to talk, via Instagram. Greene didn't like that response (even though it was correct), and she started banging her gavel and saying, "You're not recognized, Ms. Stansbury." Stansbury responded, "You're not recognized either. You can't just speak any time you want." Then at one point she said, "Madam Chair, calm down," and "we're going to get you a Robert's Rules of Order."

In case you don't know, Robert's Rules of Order are the procedures that are followed by deliberating bodies, like in the committee meeting where Greene melted down. After that exchange, it seems fair to add Stansbury to the list of politicians who can't stand Greene.