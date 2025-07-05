Marjorie Taylor Greene's Childish Meltdown Had The Internet Tearing Her To Shreds
Republican representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene has had a number of messy public feuds, and she has continued to be quite the firebrand as she serves in Congress. Her latest antics include her repeatedly and frantically banging the gavel as she chaired a meeting for the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), and the footage has gone viral on social media. Spoiler alert, it makes Greene look like a child having a tantrum, and it deserves to be considered one of Greene's most embarrassing moments, though our guess is that she thought she was very much in the right.
It happened when Melanie Stansbury, a Democratic representative from New Mexico and ranking member of the committee, challenged Greene. Greene had said, "No one loves veterans more than President Trump," when Stansbury reminded the chairwoman that it wasn't her turn to talk, via Instagram. Greene didn't like that response (even though it was correct), and she started banging her gavel and saying, "You're not recognized, Ms. Stansbury." Stansbury responded, "You're not recognized either. You can't just speak any time you want." Then at one point she said, "Madam Chair, calm down," and "we're going to get you a Robert's Rules of Order."
In case you don't know, Robert's Rules of Order are the procedures that are followed by deliberating bodies, like in the committee meeting where Greene melted down. After that exchange, it seems fair to add Stansbury to the list of politicians who can't stand Greene.
Social media had a good laugh at Marjorie Taylor Greene's irritated gavel banging
The footage of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene flailing over Rep. Melanie Stansbury schooling her on parliamentary procedure has people laughing at Greene and making all kinds of unflattering comparisons. One person on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Ah yes, the Neanderthal method — when words fail, just bang a rock with another rock until dominance is established. Congress really out here roleplaying the Stone Age." Another posted, "She needs to be in a playpen when she's playing with those toys." Plenty of people compared her gavel pounding to prepping and tenderizing meat.
BREAKING: In a truly insane moment, Marjorie Taylor Greene smashes her gavel incessantly like a toddler not getting her way, as Rep. Stansbury attempts to tell her "That's not how it works, Madame Chairwoman."
Greene is a total embarrassment to Congress!pic.twitter.com/9PRYCum2Ks
— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 24, 2025
The criticism wasn't limited to X. On Instagram, one commenter wrote, "Every day is an SNL skit." While another critic said of Greene's behavior: "Omg! Time out for you!"
This wasn't the first time that the two women had clashed, with Greene once again resorting to pounding the gavel to try and stop Stansbury from talking. In early May, Greene shared a photo of USA Fencing chairman Damien Lehfeldt who was going to be a witness in a hearing about transgender athletes. Greene showed a photo that he'd posted on Instagram that made it appear as though he was holding up his middle finger, but that photo had been deceptively cropped. Stansbury showed the uncropped version of the photo that showed he was actually making a peace sign. Greene wasn't so happy about that.