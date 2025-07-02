Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Ring Has A High Price Befitting The New Mrs. Bezos, Expert Says

Not everything went well when it came to the elaborate Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, but despite any and all mishaps, Sánchez Bezos is continuing her lavish lifestyle with quite the wedding ring set. When Bezos proposed in May 2023, he did so with an enormous pink diamond ring. It's estimated to be a whopping 30 carats with a price tag of several million dollars. But given the fact that Bezos' net worth when stepping down as Amazon CEO was estimated to be around $199 billion, the ring didn't even make a dent in his bank account. In comparison, her wedding band is a veritable bargain at only five figures.

The public got its first glimpse at this relatively simple ring when Sánchez Bezos and her new husband went to Harry's Bar in Venice the day after their wedding ceremony. She skipped wearing the massive engagement ring, and instead, she had on a slim wedding band. The List reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of the The Diamond Pro, to get his thoughts on Sánchez Bezos' new ring as well as give us an estimate for how much it cost. "Lauren's wedding band appears to have beautiful, understated detailing, " Fried told us. "The ring is likely made of platinum, but could be 18K gold." If it is platinum, that would come at a higher cost.