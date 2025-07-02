Lauren Sanchez's Wedding Ring Has A High Price Befitting The New Mrs. Bezos, Expert Says
Not everything went well when it came to the elaborate Venice wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos, but despite any and all mishaps, Sánchez Bezos is continuing her lavish lifestyle with quite the wedding ring set. When Bezos proposed in May 2023, he did so with an enormous pink diamond ring. It's estimated to be a whopping 30 carats with a price tag of several million dollars. But given the fact that Bezos' net worth when stepping down as Amazon CEO was estimated to be around $199 billion, the ring didn't even make a dent in his bank account. In comparison, her wedding band is a veritable bargain at only five figures.
The public got its first glimpse at this relatively simple ring when Sánchez Bezos and her new husband went to Harry's Bar in Venice the day after their wedding ceremony. She skipped wearing the massive engagement ring, and instead, she had on a slim wedding band. The List reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of the The Diamond Pro, to get his thoughts on Sánchez Bezos' new ring as well as give us an estimate for how much it cost. "Lauren's wedding band appears to have beautiful, understated detailing, " Fried told us. "The ring is likely made of platinum, but could be 18K gold." If it is platinum, that would come at a higher cost.
The wedding band for Lauren Sánchez Bezos could make her daily life easier
Mike Fried went on to explain why this simpler wedding band was such a good choice. "The band is a perfect complement to her massive diamond engagement ring, and offers a sleek alternative that she could wear every day." That totally makes sense. A 30 carat diamond ring sure is impressively pretty and sparkly, but it definitely isn't all that practical when it comes to day to day activities. Bezos' wedding ring is also on the simple side, seemingly without any stones in it, though it appears to be a darker metal than Sánchez Bezos' ring.
As for the cost of Sánchez Bezos' wedding band, even though it's on the plain side, Fried said, "I'd estimate the value of the band could be up to $50,000, depending on the details of the materials and craftsmanship." While it's nowhere close to the eye watering amount that her engagement ring cost, but still nearly 10 times what ordinary, non-billionaire couples spend on rings.