Everything That Went Wrong At Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Wedding
In what some have called the wedding of the century, Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos tied the knot in a three day event in Venice from June 26-28. True to form, Sánchez's lavish life has continued with her over the top wedding. Considering Bezos was worth nearly $200 billion when he stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021, they had a lot of money to work with for their Venetian wedding extravaganza. They reportedly spent over $55 million on the big event.
But having billions of dollars doesn't guarantee you a flawless wedding day. And when your wedding party is a three day celebration, that means there's three times the chances for mistakes, fashion fails, and literal rain on the parade. From the worst dressed guests at the Sanchez and Bezos wedding including both the bride and groom to headline making protests, here's everything that caused a stir for all the wrong reasons at the Bezos and Sánchez wedding.
Rain at the rehearsal dinner for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez
Some say that rain on your wedding day is a good sign, but does that still count if it's the day before your wedding? We think no. It started to rain during the rehearsal dinner for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, held at the Cloister of the Madonna dell'Orto on June 26. That left high profile guests, like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, having to bust out the umbrellas to stay dry. Or rather more likely, staffers got out the umbrellas to help keep the celebs dry.
This wasn't just a light, gentle rain. It was a major thunderstorm with lightning and wind on what had already been a hot, humid day, and it brought the dinner to an early end. And people on social media had little sympathy for the situation.
One person on X said, "I hope all their updos and blowouts got ruined." Another posted, "Thank you Mother Nature!" while one critic wrote: "Good. Silly, shallow, selfish people deserve it."
Protests throughout Venice highlighted how not everyone was thrilled with the Bezos and Sanchez wedding
There were plenty of people who weren't at all happy that Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos went to Venice for their wedding. Some used the wedding to highlight their unhappiness with inequality and mass tourism in Venice, while others used it to target Bezos and his politics. Those feelings manifested in a number of ways, including mannequins of Bezos being floated through the canals of Venice. One featured a mannequin of Bezos sitting on a toilet. Another showed a mannequin clinging to an Amazon delivery box while holding wads of cash.
Banners were hung from bridges and posters were placed around the city that read "No Space for Bezos." Bezos founded space company Blue Origin, and Sánchez was part of the infamous space launch that also included Katy Perry and Gayle King. "The idea that the city should be seen as a set, a stage, or an amusement park has been highlighted like never before by Bezos' wedding," activist Tommaso Cacciari explained to Reuters.
Greenpeace also got in on the protests with a large banner in St. Mark's Square that read, "if you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax," via AP News. Bezos and Sánchez donated millions of euros to local organizations, but that clearly didn't do enough to calm protestors.
Ivanka Trump reportedly caused some behind the scenes drama at the Bezos wedding
There were all kinds of rich and famous people at the Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos wedding. From Oprah to a newly single Orlando Bloom to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, it was a veritable who's who of celebs. But Ivanka was reportedly a problematic guest thanks to her Secret Service detail, and this apparently caused issues with the security that Bezos already had in place for the event.
Others think that it was problematic that Ivanka posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be a hotel room door. Some think that she may have revealed her location or that of the event, in what could be seen as compromising security.
Another inadvertent mistake that Ivanka may have made was dressing better than the bride. In her post on X about her wedding look, some replied that Ivanka's pink gown trumped the bridal gown that Sánchez wore.
Jeff Bezos showed up to his wedding ceremony in a tux that left menswear experts horrified
Jeff Bezos thankfully wasn't wearing the all brown outfit that he was seen in the day after his wedding, but his wedding tuxedo for the ceremony at San Giorgio island didn't go over all that well either. For those who don't know much about high fashion menswear, it looks fine. But for those in the know, it was a nightmare. From going with a pre tied bow tie to not wearing the right vest, it's hard to know where to start with what went wrong. Derek Guy, a menswear critic who's come after JD Vance's style multiple times, had some thoughts on what they saw as mistakes in Bezos' look.
"Jeff Bezos appears to be wearing the wrong waistcoat for his wedding. This is a dinner suit (aka tuxedo) and thus requires a formal waistcoat, which is cut lower on the body. He's wearing a business vest, which is designed for business suits," he wrote on X. Whether it was an intentional choice by Bezos or he just didn't care that there was something that he'd look better in, we may never know.
Guy wasn't alone. Even one of the world's best bespoke tailors from Italy didn't like the look. F. Caraceni Sartoria, who has dressed the likes of Prince William, responded to Bezos' tuxedo on Instagram by saying: "the most terrible, frightening, horrible tuxedo ever seen in my life. Omg.. Elegance is not an empty word. I can't stand it. Really suffering..."