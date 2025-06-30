Everything That Went Wrong At Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos' Wedding

Some say that rain on your wedding day is a good sign, but does that still count if it's the day before your wedding? We think no. It started to rain during the rehearsal dinner for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, held at the Cloister of the Madonna dell'Orto on June 26. That left high profile guests, like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, having to bust out the umbrellas to stay dry. Or rather more likely, staffers got out the umbrellas to help keep the celebs dry.

This wasn't just a light, gentle rain. It was a major thunderstorm with lightning and wind on what had already been a hot, humid day, and it brought the dinner to an early end. And people on social media had little sympathy for the situation.

One person on X said, "I hope all their updos and blowouts got ruined." Another posted, "Thank you Mother Nature!" while one critic wrote: "Good. Silly, shallow, selfish people deserve it."