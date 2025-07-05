Kimberly Guilfoyle Can't Hide Her Bad Hair Extensions In Most Embarrassing Photoshoot To Date

Given how healthy Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair looks after we removed her hair extensions, it's pretty clear to us that the former "Outnumbered" host might be better off without them. It's unlikely that Guilfoyle would agree, however, even though her extensions have consistently led to some of her biggest style blunders. One Guilfoyle photo that was posted on social media even showed that a glam team was helpless when it came to her hair, which was a clear sign that the extensions had to go. The fashion tragedy happened when Guilfoyle took pictures for the cover of Resident magazine.

The photos made their way to Instagram, where Guilfoyle's extensions were so obvious that they sabotaged the entire shoot. We can only assume that her stylists gave up on trying to make her hair look natural. Either that, or they simply couldn't work around the extensions, which makes her Resident shoot even more cringe than it already was. It proved that her extensions were so beyond help that a squad of trained beauty technicians couldn't make them look good. Maybe Guilfoyle looks so different without her hair extensions that she's worried she'd be unrecognizable if she wore her hair at its actual length. However, she'd probably be better off just looking unrecognizable to spare herself any further coif blunders.