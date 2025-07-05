Kimberly Guilfoyle Can't Hide Her Bad Hair Extensions In Most Embarrassing Photoshoot To Date
Given how healthy Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair looks after we removed her hair extensions, it's pretty clear to us that the former "Outnumbered" host might be better off without them. It's unlikely that Guilfoyle would agree, however, even though her extensions have consistently led to some of her biggest style blunders. One Guilfoyle photo that was posted on social media even showed that a glam team was helpless when it came to her hair, which was a clear sign that the extensions had to go. The fashion tragedy happened when Guilfoyle took pictures for the cover of Resident magazine.
The photos made their way to Instagram, where Guilfoyle's extensions were so obvious that they sabotaged the entire shoot. We can only assume that her stylists gave up on trying to make her hair look natural. Either that, or they simply couldn't work around the extensions, which makes her Resident shoot even more cringe than it already was. It proved that her extensions were so beyond help that a squad of trained beauty technicians couldn't make them look good. Maybe Guilfoyle looks so different without her hair extensions that she's worried she'd be unrecognizable if she wore her hair at its actual length. However, she'd probably be better off just looking unrecognizable to spare herself any further coif blunders.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions don't match her status
Perhaps the most painful part about Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions during her Resident magazine photo shoot was that it completely overshadowed the rest of her stylish ensemble. The former attorney wore a glamorous all-black outfit accessorized with diamond jewelry that might've been her best 'fit yet. But the elegance in her wardrobe went to waste, to the point where it might as well have been invisible, with her comically and unnaturally long hair in the way. Her attire only made her hair look tackier, since it was the only part of her garb that seemed both cheap and fake. It also served as a reminder that Guilfoyle could afford expensive clothing, so we'd assume Guilfoyle could also afford extensions that weren't so ridiculously obvious.
Others who criticized the California native's hair agreed that she's rich enough to rock a better 'do. "What's weird is that these women have enough money for good extensions that would be properly blended and not noticeable. Both she and Mnuchin's wife have terrible barbie hair extensions that I would expect on a broke woman," one user commented on Reddit. Another poster felt Guilfoyle's wealth didn't help her hair because she'd still lack fashion sense with or without her riches. "They can afford better, but money doesn't buy taste," they quipped.