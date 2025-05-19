Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different Without Her Signature Hair Extensions
While embracing her rise to MAGA fame, Kimberly Guilfoyle accidentally set the tone for what conservative women could look like. When Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for several years, her sense of self and style began to morph away from her previous life. No longer dressing to fit the role as first lady of San Francisco since she ditched Gavin Newsom, and not having to perform the role of wife and mother after leaving Eric Villency, Guilfoyle ramped up the vamp. Now, Guilfoyle is known for her possible plastic surgery, overdone makeup, skintight outfits, and flowing, heavy hair extensions. In fact, it's hard to remember a time when she didn't have many of these.
Guilfoyle's hair has transformed throughout the years, shifting from shoulder length to waist length seemingly overnight. While she's never confirmed nor denied having hair extensions, there are several times when Guilfoyle's hair extensions were obvious. However, there are still plenty of throwback photos to a time when Guilfoyle confidently wore and styled her real hair. Not only did many of these looks better fit her, but it's a reminder of just how much Guilfoyle has changed. Here are five times Guilfoyle looked incredibly different without her hair extensions.
Kimberly Guilfyole looked fresh-faced with fresh hair
While Kimberly Guilfoyle is still falling for some of the makeup trends that have done her dirty here — too much eyeliner, for example — having her short hair gives the overall look a youthful bounce. She doesn't seem bogged down by extra extensions or overly cakey makeup. The swoop and blunt chop of her locks feels fresh and natural. Considering this photo is from the early 2000s, she's even managed to avoid the many fashion pitfalls of the time. It seems the early era of Guilfoyle's style transformation was kinder to her.
Kimberly Guilfoyle rocked retro fashion with her real hair
In throwback photos, Kimberly Guilfoyle is unrecognizable, possibly due to potential plastic surgery usage as she got older, but also perhaps because of her real hair. Before Guilfoyle had extensions, she also seemed to dress in a more classic 1960s-inspired style. Case in point: the above photo, where Guilfoyle could have been on the cast of "Mad Men" with this hair and cute red dress. The pouf in the back of her head was more elegant than the time Guilfyole tried to bring back Bump-Its. Perhaps she should tap back into this era of her own past for the good of her own future.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Rachael Ray shone bright together
Before Rachael Ray embarked upon her stunning downfall from fame, she, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and model Alek Wek all attended an event together wearing the same color. With Ray and Guilfoyle nearly twinning, this throwback pic shows the two women at the height of their health and careers. Guilfoyle looks nearly unrecognizable in this photo, but still has some similar traits.
The eye makeup is a bit overdone, but she chose a good lip color to match her outfit. With this minimal styling her hair seems a bit too informal for the rest of her look. However, her original hair color and the subtle curl at the ends is really working here.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's real hair looks healthy
Similar to the time we removed Kimberly Guilfoyle's tacky hair extensions to reveal a healthier looking head of hair, so too does it appear to be the case in real life. Seen here attending a Tribute to American Fashion Designers at the Whitney Museum in New York City, Guilfoyle really does glow through her makeup and styling. Her natural hair is shining and thriving, her eyes aren't overly caked in makeup, and her whole vibe feels fresh. Something Guilfoyle could try and tap back into as she enters another stage of being single since Donald Trump Jr. ditched her at the end of 2024.
Kimberly Guilfoyle looks entirely different with her hair pulled back
While attending the Zang Toi fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2017, Kimberly Guilfoyle boasted a hairstyle very rarely seen — pulling her hair back. There's a solid chance she was already in her hair extension era during this photo, but even still, it might be one of the only pics of her with her hair up.
Similar to the time Guilfoyle wore a blonde bob and no one could recognize her, this side bang updo is a startling look for her. It shows off her cheekbones and her ears, as well as making her eyebrows appear even. Perhaps she should rock a bun more often, to bring balance back to her looks.