Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different Without Her Signature Hair Extensions

While embracing her rise to MAGA fame, Kimberly Guilfoyle accidentally set the tone for what conservative women could look like. When Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump Jr. for several years, her sense of self and style began to morph away from her previous life. No longer dressing to fit the role as first lady of San Francisco since she ditched Gavin Newsom, and not having to perform the role of wife and mother after leaving Eric Villency, Guilfoyle ramped up the vamp. Now, Guilfoyle is known for her possible plastic surgery, overdone makeup, skintight outfits, and flowing, heavy hair extensions. In fact, it's hard to remember a time when she didn't have many of these.

Guilfoyle's hair has transformed throughout the years, shifting from shoulder length to waist length seemingly overnight. While she's never confirmed nor denied having hair extensions, there are several times when Guilfoyle's hair extensions were obvious. However, there are still plenty of throwback photos to a time when Guilfoyle confidently wore and styled her real hair. Not only did many of these looks better fit her, but it's a reminder of just how much Guilfoyle has changed. Here are five times Guilfoyle looked incredibly different without her hair extensions.