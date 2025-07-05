The One Thing About Tiffany Trump's Husband That Might Have Had Donald Fuming
Donald Trump's feelings for his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump's husband, Michael Boulos, remain questionable chiefly because of his past offensive comments about African countries, one of which Boulos once called home. In January 2018, the president gathered lawmakers at the White House and asked outright why they permitted immigrants from "sh**hole countries" like Haiti and other African nations to enter America, per NPR. While Donald later acknowledged using "tough language" during his chat with lawmakers, he still insisted that he hadn't uttered the exact verbiage that news outlets were reporting.
In typical fashion, the outspoken politician put his ego on full display as he refused to apologize for the reported remark and pivoted to criticizing American laws instead. It's worth noting that Boulos and Tiffany first met around July 2018, just a few months after the controversy. Still, the reported derogatory statement may not have sat well with the young businessman, who spent his formative years residing in Lagos, Nigeria. Still, acording to a Page Six insider, the divisive politician's words didn't stop Tiffany from bringing her beau home for the holidays, at the very least.
"She introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family," the insider dished. "There was no mention of the president's unfortunate comment about African nations." Later, a People source similarly confirmed that Tiffany wasn't all that bothered by her father's insulting statement, pointing out, "Tiffany's not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS." Moreover, they claimed that she wasn't prejudiced against people due to their upbringings either. It's safe to say that Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, shares the same belief because she has made her feelings about her son-in-law clear.
Marla Maples is incredibly supportive of Michael Boulos and Tiffany Trump's relationship
Tiffany Trump's mom, Marla Maples, really seems to think the best about her husband, Michael Boulos. After Tiffany announced her engagement to the Lebanese-American businessman, Maples proudly confirmed to Town & Country magazine that he had earned her full stamp of approval, enthusing simply, "I adore Michael!" A People insider further divulged that the former model was equally stoked about Tiffany's wedding day in 2022, gushing, "She is so proud of her daughter and feels she chose the right man." Although Donald Trump was slightly grumpy around the time of the ceremony due to the midterm elections, Maples and Tiffany still got the divisive politician to join in on the celebrations.
In addition to walking her down the aisle, Donald also joined Tiffany for the classic father-daughter dance. Over time, the president's second wife grew closer to the Boulos family and even joined them in celebrating her son-in-law's birthday in 2024. In an Instagram post in honor of the special occasion, Maples extended her best wishes to the businessman, writing, "Michael, I am so inspired by the Love and Friendship that you and Tiffany share." The former model concluded the post on an even sweeter note, writing, "Love, your 'mom-in-love' [grinning emoji] mom-in-law never felt like the proper label."
Although Donald hasn't gushed about his son-in-law publicly, he does seem to have a good relationship with Tiffany's father-in-law, Massad Boulos. In a December 2024 Truth Social post, the controversial leader announced that Massad would act as his senior advisor on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs during Donald's second presidential administration. And yet, although he sung Massad's praises in the post, Donald made no mention of Michael.