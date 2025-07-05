The One Thing About Tiffany Trump's Husband That Might Have Had Donald Fuming

Donald Trump's feelings for his youngest daughter Tiffany Trump's husband, Michael Boulos, remain questionable chiefly because of his past offensive comments about African countries, one of which Boulos once called home. In January 2018, the president gathered lawmakers at the White House and asked outright why they permitted immigrants from "sh**hole countries" like Haiti and other African nations to enter America, per NPR. While Donald later acknowledged using "tough language" during his chat with lawmakers, he still insisted that he hadn't uttered the exact verbiage that news outlets were reporting.

In typical fashion, the outspoken politician put his ego on full display as he refused to apologize for the reported remark and pivoted to criticizing American laws instead. It's worth noting that Boulos and Tiffany first met around July 2018, just a few months after the controversy. Still, the reported derogatory statement may not have sat well with the young businessman, who spent his formative years residing in Lagos, Nigeria. Still, acording to a Page Six insider, the divisive politician's words didn't stop Tiffany from bringing her beau home for the holidays, at the very least.

"She introduced him to her family at Thanksgiving, and he comes across as a very intelligent young man from a great family," the insider dished. "There was no mention of the president's unfortunate comment about African nations." Later, a People source similarly confirmed that Tiffany wasn't all that bothered by her father's insulting statement, pointing out, "Tiffany's not keeping her finger on the pulse of that BS." Moreover, they claimed that she wasn't prejudiced against people due to their upbringings either. It's safe to say that Tiffany's mother, Marla Maples, shares the same belief because she has made her feelings about her son-in-law clear.