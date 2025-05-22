What Tiffany Trump's Mom Really Thinks About Her Husband Michael
Donald Trump isn't the only member of his famous family who has celebrated a few major milestones in the last decade. Since his first term as president, Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has gotten engaged, tied the knot, and even announced her pregnancy, all with her longtime partner, Michael Boulos, by her side. There isn't too much known about the president's personal relationship with Michael, but if it's anything like his relationship with Massad Boulos, Tiffany's father-in-law and Donald's appointed senior advisor for Africa — a role he completely disregarded after not funding Massad's plane ride there in May 2025 — then things must be somewhat awkward at the Thanksgiving table.
On the other hand, Michael seems to be appreciated by his other in-law, Tiffany's mom and Donald's ex-wife, Marla Maples. The former model has been incredibly vocal about her super close relationship with Michael, whom she sees as one of her own. "So proud of this young wise one who is like a son to me," Marla posted on her Instagram Stories, in 2020, of her Lebanese-American son-in-law (via the Daily Mail). In 2022, around the time Tiffany announced her engagement to her now-husband, Maples proudly told Town & Country magazine, "I adore Michael!"
She reiterated that sentiment while celebrating her son-in-law's 27th birthday in August 2024, posting a doting message on Instagram: "Michael, I am so inspired by the Love and Friendship that you and Tiffany share. On this your birthday week & always, I wish you abundant joy, endless love, and that you always keep God as your partner. Love, your 'mom-in-love.' Mom-in-law never felt like the proper label." As sweet as it sounds, the former model might want to retract "mom-in-love" before people start speculating it's a "Graduate" situation, though.
Marla Maples might not be ready to be a grandmother
In October 2024, Donald Trump infamously spoiled Tiffany Trump's pregnancy news live on stage, accidentally confirming she was an afterthought in the process. Luckily, Marla Maples is excited enough for the both of them. However, there might be some resentment between the former model and Michael Boulos because Maples isn't quite ready for grandchildren. The mom-of-one commented on Tiffany's May 4, 2025 Instagram post, where she posed with Michael to celebrate their soon-to-be new identities as parents. "Mommy cries ... haha! But you already know that... filled with so much love," Maples wrote, possibly hinting she felt a bit of dread about becoming a grandmother.
Or maybe it's more about the fact that her baby is having a baby. In February 2025, Maples posted a sweet photo with a heavily pregnant Tiffany, following it up with a comparative throwback pic of herself and baby Tiffany in the same spot just a few decades prior. "Oh how time on this earth flows so fast," she began her caption. "Looking at these photos, I'm reminded that every moment holds the potential for so much joy [...] Life is a blessing. Don't miss it." She might be freaking out, but considering her mother-son relationship with Michael, at least Maples approves of who her daughter is starting a family with.