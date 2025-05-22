What Tiffany Trump's Mom Really Thinks About Her Husband Michael

Donald Trump isn't the only member of his famous family who has celebrated a few major milestones in the last decade. Since his first term as president, Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has gotten engaged, tied the knot, and even announced her pregnancy, all with her longtime partner, Michael Boulos, by her side. There isn't too much known about the president's personal relationship with Michael, but if it's anything like his relationship with Massad Boulos, Tiffany's father-in-law and Donald's appointed senior advisor for Africa — a role he completely disregarded after not funding Massad's plane ride there in May 2025 — then things must be somewhat awkward at the Thanksgiving table.

On the other hand, Michael seems to be appreciated by his other in-law, Tiffany's mom and Donald's ex-wife, Marla Maples. The former model has been incredibly vocal about her super close relationship with Michael, whom she sees as one of her own. "So proud of this young wise one who is like a son to me," Marla posted on her Instagram Stories, in 2020, of her Lebanese-American son-in-law (via the Daily Mail). In 2022, around the time Tiffany announced her engagement to her now-husband, Maples proudly told Town & Country magazine, "I adore Michael!"

She reiterated that sentiment while celebrating her son-in-law's 27th birthday in August 2024, posting a doting message on Instagram: "Michael, I am so inspired by the Love and Friendship that you and Tiffany share. On this your birthday week & always, I wish you abundant joy, endless love, and that you always keep God as your partner. Love, your 'mom-in-love.' Mom-in-law never felt like the proper label." As sweet as it sounds, the former model might want to retract "mom-in-love" before people start speculating it's a "Graduate" situation, though.