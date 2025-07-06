Resurfaced Clip Of William & Kate Had Meghan Markle Haters Saying The Same Shady Thing

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's PDA has been seen ad nauseam, to the point where some people are beginning to wonder if it's just for the cameras. They stole the show at the 2023 Invictus Games with their cozy mannerisms. Later, X users bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for purportedly using the event as promotion for their image. "LOL. Tell me you're a PR campaign trying to rehab the troubled marriage rumors without telling me you're straight PR," someone said. "Nothing but self-promotion, and using an event for disabled vets for exposure is beyond disgusting," another asserted. Two years later, Meghan and Harry caused more online chatter with their intimate dancing at a 2025 Beyoncé concert.

Body language experts have chimed in with takes on what Meghan and Harry's PDA really means. Sometimes, it seems genuine, and occasionally the deeper connotations seem to extend beyond just the couple's feelings for each other. For instance, in an interview with The U.S. Sun, body language expert Judi James spoke about possible significance of Meghan's moves at the 2025 Invictus Games, and how they may have had multiple motivations: Meghan's genuine love for Harry, and her wanting to subtly take a stand after President Donald Trump's nasty words on the Sussexes. "When she clasped his head in both of her hands and planted her loving kisses she signalled, 'He's mine and I love him,'" James said. She later told the outlet that additionally, "[Meghan] might have been trying to prove how blissfully happy she and Harry are and even how lucky he is to have such a loyal and supportive wife."