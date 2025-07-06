Resurfaced Clip Of William & Kate Had Meghan Markle Haters Saying The Same Shady Thing
Since their friends-turned-lovers University of St. Andrews days in the early 2000s, William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have seldom declared their love for each other in public — even royal watchers have only seen a few rare and cute moments of PDA shared between Kate and William. But it's become a quality in the couple that people have admired over the years. A throwback video on Instagram just proves how sweet they are, without much overtly physical affection. The clip comes from a 2014 basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The NBA spotlighted William and Kate for a brief moment, and the couple blushingly grinned and waved at the camera.
Their adorable reaction had people in the comments saying the exact same thing. "Love them. Not hanging off each other hand holding all the time!" one user wrote. The comment was presumably shading another royal couple we know and (sometimes) love: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The ex-senior royal family members have often caused a stir with their PDA moments. One commenter noted how in the video from the game, Kate and William are "both sitting there minding their own business & always so authentic never expected to see themselves on the large cam, unlike [Meghan Markle] she expects to be noticed [100 percent] which pathetically makes her unauthentic."
Is Harry and Meghan's PDA a front?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's PDA has been seen ad nauseam, to the point where some people are beginning to wonder if it's just for the cameras. They stole the show at the 2023 Invictus Games with their cozy mannerisms. Later, X users bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for purportedly using the event as promotion for their image. "LOL. Tell me you're a PR campaign trying to rehab the troubled marriage rumors without telling me you're straight PR," someone said. "Nothing but self-promotion, and using an event for disabled vets for exposure is beyond disgusting," another asserted. Two years later, Meghan and Harry caused more online chatter with their intimate dancing at a 2025 Beyoncé concert.
Body language experts have chimed in with takes on what Meghan and Harry's PDA really means. Sometimes, it seems genuine, and occasionally the deeper connotations seem to extend beyond just the couple's feelings for each other. For instance, in an interview with The U.S. Sun, body language expert Judi James spoke about possible significance of Meghan's moves at the 2025 Invictus Games, and how they may have had multiple motivations: Meghan's genuine love for Harry, and her wanting to subtly take a stand after President Donald Trump's nasty words on the Sussexes. "When she clasped his head in both of her hands and planted her loving kisses she signalled, 'He's mine and I love him,'" James said. She later told the outlet that additionally, "[Meghan] might have been trying to prove how blissfully happy she and Harry are and even how lucky he is to have such a loyal and supportive wife."