Meghan & Harry's PDA At Beyoncé Concert Tries Way Too Hard To Look Hot & Unbothered

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozied up at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles May 9, 2025, despite rumors that they're on the brink of divorce. (The star is currently on her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour.) The day after, Meghan shared a few intimate moments from their night on Instagram, including her dancing along to the music. The Duchess of Sussex, who leaves her comments turned off on the social media platform, even posted a couple of PDA-filled moments with her husband.

​​"About last night.... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love," the As Ever brand owner wrote in the caption. Fans are rarely privy to what a date looks like for the couple, but Meghan even gave a glimpse into their affection for one another by sharing a quick clip of Harry kissing her on the cheek. The rest of the carousel of images included gleeful selfies of the husband and wife, as well as a spotlight on Harry's cowboy hat, which was branded with a sweet homage to Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Beyoncé's keen-sighted photographer scouted the couple in the crowd and snapped a photo of the Duke and Duchess, which was featured in the pop singer's photo collage on her website. Meghan's denim bodycon dress and Harry's jeans and flannel were definitely on theme for the night — but their Western-inspired attire couldn't distract from the fact that their cuddly photos looked posed, as if it was all smoke and mirrors for the camera.