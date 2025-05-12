Meghan & Harry's PDA At Beyoncé Concert Tries Way Too Hard To Look Hot & Unbothered
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry cozied up at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles May 9, 2025, despite rumors that they're on the brink of divorce. (The star is currently on her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour.) The day after, Meghan shared a few intimate moments from their night on Instagram, including her dancing along to the music. The Duchess of Sussex, who leaves her comments turned off on the social media platform, even posted a couple of PDA-filled moments with her husband.
"About last night.... Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love," the As Ever brand owner wrote in the caption. Fans are rarely privy to what a date looks like for the couple, but Meghan even gave a glimpse into their affection for one another by sharing a quick clip of Harry kissing her on the cheek. The rest of the carousel of images included gleeful selfies of the husband and wife, as well as a spotlight on Harry's cowboy hat, which was branded with a sweet homage to Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.
Beyoncé's keen-sighted photographer scouted the couple in the crowd and snapped a photo of the Duke and Duchess, which was featured in the pop singer's photo collage on her website. Meghan's denim bodycon dress and Harry's jeans and flannel were definitely on theme for the night — but their Western-inspired attire couldn't distract from the fact that their cuddly photos looked posed, as if it was all smoke and mirrors for the camera.
Fans are up in arms about the photos of the Duke and Duchess
Since fans can't express their eager love for these two under Meghan Markle's Instagram post, many took to X to discuss. Some users doted on Meghan and Prince Harry for what seemed like a happy and loving relationship. One even commented that their steamy pics outshone photos of William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Others perceived all the photos as a painfully strategic move to save face. "Why is Meghan Snarkle so possessive over Prince Parry?" one user wrote on X of Meghan's position next to Harry in one of the images, where she had her arms wrapped around his neck for a hug. They added, "I hope he breaks free soon." Another critic reacting to the same snapshot opined, "The fact they need to put these photos out there shows how insecure and sad they are."
An eagle-eyed X user even found a peculiar pattern in Meghan's pose beside her husband. "Sussex squad is not loving that we are sharing pictures of Meghan Markle and her ex husbands [sic] in the same exact pose as the one with Prince Harry," they wrote, comparing another image from the concert of Meghan holding Harry tightly to one of her and her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson. The similar position of her arms might be a sign that she's posing, or it could just be a natural habit she has carried through all her relationships.
Meghan and Harry spark a new (and familiar) chapter in their marriage
As divorce chatter intensifies between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex's own claims about her relationship with her husband juxtapose what is being said in the tabloids. In her March 2025 cover story with People, Meghan said that she and Harry have reignited the passion they had at the beginning of their marriage. "My husband met me when I had [her former lifestyle blog] The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me," she told the outlet, noting that, "It's almost like a honeymoon period again." The lifestyle entrepreneur, who recently starred in her own unscripted Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan," says that her leap back into creative business projects has benefited her marriage.
Meghan shared similar sentiments on an April episode of "The Jamie Kern Lima Show," revealing to the podcast host that she was in the "trenches" after a few months of dating Harry — seemingly another subtle dig at the royal family. "So now seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that's why I feel like it's more of a honeymoon period for us now," she said, adding, "He's also a fox."