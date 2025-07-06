Tragic Details About Fox's Tomi Lahren
Tomi Lahren has ruffled more than a few feathers over the course of her controversial career. She's repeatedly proven she's no shrinking wallflower as one of the most recognizable contributors on Fox News (Lahren's drama with Kamala Harris proves that), but before that, she was the outspoken face of conservative company TheBlaze with her own show. Only, her relationship with the polarizing media channel ended in heartbreak in 2017.
After Lahren expressed that she was pro-choice during an appearance on "The View," she was let go from TheBlaze. Lahren then sued the company, and a settlement was reached, but she made it clear how difficult she found losing her job. Lahren admitted she cried over the breakdown of the professional relationship on "Nightline," sharing, "People see me online ... and they see someone that is very different, but I'm a human being at the end of the day. And something has been stripped from me, and that's my ability to work. That's my ability to have a voice." She added, "I'm upset by it, and I'm hurt by it, and I feel betrayed by it." Although you may not expect it from her brash and bolshy exterior or Lahren's glamorous transformation, she's also faced many other tragic hardships.
She experienced an eating disorder following 'a toxic relationship'
One thing you may not know about Tomi Lahren is that, as a young adult, she experienced disordered eating. She wrote about developing dangerous habits related to food and exercise in a 2019 Instagram post, in which she also shared a photo of herself aged 21 with an extremely small frame. "I was WAY too skinny. I got out of a 6-year toxic relationship and my way of taking back control was to start running 7 miles a day- which was fine except I was eating WAY too little," she captioned the photo. "No matter how skinny I got, it wasn't enough and I couldn't see how bad it was," she added. Lahren further opened up about the difficult time in her book, "Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable." Fortunately, the star appears to have worked through her problems and wanted to share her story to help others.
Tomi Lahren lost her grandfather to suicide
During a 2019 episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts," Tomi Lahren spoke candidly about one of the most devastating and tragic moments of her life — when she found out her grandfather had died by suicide. "I was a sophomore in college at UNLV ... when I got the call from my mom that my grandpa had taken his own life," she recalled, explaining he'd experienced alcohol addiction and depression. "He was sober, healthy and happy for six years. That was until he stopped taking his depression medication, started drinking again and in a matter of days, took his own life," she said. "He did it, in large part, because he couldn't live with the fact he let us down. He didn't want to be a burden, a disappointment, or a failure in his family's eyes," she added. Lahren used her platform to raise awareness of mental health problems and to encourage anyone struggling to get help and talk about their issues.
Lahren has spoken candidly about the importance of mental health support on a few occasions since, including sharing a heartfelt message to anyone struggling on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021. "Mental health, addiction and depression do not care who you voted for. They are feelings and struggles that impact us all in one way or another. If you need help, do not be ashamed to get it," she wrote, alongside a video of herself speaking about addiction on Fox Nation, in which she shared her hopes that people across the globe will come together to help one another.
She was humiliated in public following an altercation at a restaurant
Tomi Lahren has some polarizing views, and speaking her mind so publicly in such a bold way, understandably, has riled a few people up over the years. But things may have gone too far in 2018 when she had water thrown over her while dining with her family at a restaurant. A video of the aftermath went viral on X and showed Lahren in a heated exchange with a woman as multiple people seemingly berated her.
Lahren spoke about the jarring incident on "Hannity," sharing (via Mediaite), "Of course it was humiliating. I think people forget I'm a real person at the end of the day, and these things embarrass and humiliate me, and especially for my family, I didn't want them to have to be a part of this." She added it wasn't the only time she'd experienced a tough situation that turned physical with someone who disagreed with her views, either. Lahren also addressed the exchange on X, writing, "Free speech is a gift — no need to resort to that kind of attack."
Numerous people jumped to the controversial political commentator's defence, including comedian Kathy Griffin. "I couldn't disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don't think it's cool to resort to physical actions to make your point," Griffin tweeted. "The first amendment is a beautiful thing — use it."
Tomi Lahren was heartbroken when her beloved family dog died
As anyone who's lost a beloved pet knows, it can be heartbreaking. Tomi Lahren sadly learned that the hard way when she confirmed the passing of her family's rescue dog Baxter. Lahren shared a Facebook post in 2017 that included a photo of herself holding Baxter, who had been in her life since she was 10 years old (she was 24 at the time), alongside a heartfelt caption. "He was my watch dog, my friend and the best mutt we could ask for," she wrote. "He wasn't a fancy dog with a breeding diagram or high pedigree, just a shelter dog with a lot of heart and love to give. As sad as I am Baxter is gone, I know all dogs go to heaven," she added. Lahren also candidly shared how tough Baxter's passing was for her whole family, telling her followers, "[It's] one of the only times I've seen my dad cry."
The comments section was full of condolences for the outspoken TV personality and her family. "Until someone has loved and lost a dog, they just don't understand," one person wrote. Another Facebook user shared, "So sorry for your tremendous loss. It's never easy when they cross the rainbow bridge."
Fortunately, Lahren didn't let the tragic loss stop her from giving love to a four-legged friend or two. In 2022, she proudly showed off her two adorable dogs on Facebook, Kota and Smokey. "It's National Dog Day! Here's to my main girl Kota and my adopted son Smokey! We love you!" she captioned the upload. Despite the tragedies faced in her life, Lohren clearly gets a lot of joy from her pets.