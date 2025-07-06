Tragic Details About Fox's Tomi Lahren

During a 2019 episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts," Tomi Lahren spoke candidly about one of the most devastating and tragic moments of her life — when she found out her grandfather had died by suicide. "I was a sophomore in college at UNLV ... when I got the call from my mom that my grandpa had taken his own life," she recalled, explaining he'd experienced alcohol addiction and depression. "He was sober, healthy and happy for six years. That was until he stopped taking his depression medication, started drinking again and in a matter of days, took his own life," she said. "He did it, in large part, because he couldn't live with the fact he let us down. He didn't want to be a burden, a disappointment, or a failure in his family's eyes," she added. Lahren used her platform to raise awareness of mental health problems and to encourage anyone struggling to get help and talk about their issues.

Lahren has spoken candidly about the importance of mental health support on a few occasions since, including sharing a heartfelt message to anyone struggling on X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2021. "Mental health, addiction and depression do not care who you voted for. They are feelings and struggles that impact us all in one way or another. If you need help, do not be ashamed to get it," she wrote, alongside a video of herself speaking about addiction on Fox Nation, in which she shared her hopes that people across the globe will come together to help one another.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org