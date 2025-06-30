We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomi Lahren began her career just days before her 22nd birthday and in the decade since then, she's solidified her reputation as one of the most outspoken conservatives in the mediasphere. Interestingly, though, despite growing up in the spotlight, there's probably still plenty you don't know about Tomi Lahren. Like the fact that, while studying journalism in university, she was known for being politically correct and never allowing her own points of view to take over interviews.

A lot has changed about Lahren's broadcasting style since then. She no longer holds anything back, whether she's speaking on her love of the MAGA movement or slamming Gen Z for being overly lazy. However, she's not afraid of turning on her own party when she needs to, like the time she shot down the Trump administration's attempts to minimize Signalgate. "I'm honestly getting sick of the whatabout isms from my own side," she tweeted. "Admit the F up and move on."

In addition to her growing confidence and increasingly outspoken nature, Lahren has also undergone a physical transformation to match. Indeed, Lahren looks totally unrecognizable in pics from before her Fox fame. Here's a closer look at the glamorous transformation of Fox News' Tomi Lahren.