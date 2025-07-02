Rosie O'Donnell Drops A Devilish Burn On Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Lavish Wedding

Plenty of things went wrong at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' wedding, but the negative public perception and intense backlash to the lavish event had to be one of its biggest flaws. Folks online have been trashing the weekend-long celebrations in Venice ever since the initial photos went public, panning everything from Sánchez's uncomfortable-looking wedding dress to the horrible timing of an event with such a sickeningly egregious price tag. Overwhelmingly, rather than finding this $50 million extravaganza to be aspirational or impressive like the bride and groom may have intended, people found it tacky, tasteless, and embarrassingly out-of-touch. While the guestlist was nothing if not star-studded, that certainly doesn't mean that everybody in Hollywood was supportive of the event. And, if Rosie O'Donnell's now-viral insult isn't evidence of that, we don't know what is.

O'Donnell's dramatic feud with Donald Trump has been going on for quite a while now, and it seems like the comedian isn't wary about embarking on another potential clash with another billionaire since O'Donnell has proudly, and very publicly, shared her opinion on the Sánchez-Bezos wedding. But, while Trump is known for his penchant for insults, she may have beat him at his own game this time. "The BEZOS wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it," the "Harriet the Spy" star began in a lengthy, scathing Instagram post. Unfortunately for the newly minted Mr. and Mrs. Bezos, O'Donnell's harsh perspective on their flashy nuptials is going over considerably better with the general public than the event itself did.