Lauren Boebert's Little Black Dress Needs A Better Venue Than Congress (Step It Up, Kid Rock)
For some reason, Lauren Boebert's work wardrobe seems to contain some of the most inappropriate outfits she has ever worn. It often seems like the controversial Colorado Congresswoman has a different view of what appropriate attire for a day as a government representative is than most of us do. From skin-tight work outfits to leggy office looks that are an HR dress code violation waiting to happen, her 9-5 weekday attire typically looks like something that would work better after hours or on the weekend — to a Kid Rock concert, perhaps? On July 2, she wore an outfit to work that showed quite a bit of skin, and it had us wondering if she's just not getting enough date nights with a certain rumored celeb boyfriend to wear her favorite 'fits where they belong.
Is Kid Rock's tour preventing him from taking Boebert on nights out "All Summer Long" or something? That sounds like yet another red flag in Boebert and Kid Rock's rumored relationship if you ask us. It certainly seems like if Boebert had enough fun going on after work, then she would have better occasions to wear her most cleavage-baring dresses. Either way, walking through the U.S. Capitol Building looking like that is certainly not very professional.
Lauren Boebert should save her low cut dresses for nights out instead
A little black dress is known for being one of the most versatile clothing items there is. Even so, all LBDs are not created equal. For members of congress, there are certainly countless black dresses out there that would be perfect work attire. That said, steering clear of anything particularly short, tight, or low-cut just seems like a bit of style common sense. Apparently, style common sense is something Lauren Boebert lacks, since she wore a particularly revealing black dress to the U.S. Capitol with a blowout and a red lip that looks like the perfect styling for grabbing drinks at a swanky bar.
It's clear that this kind of figure-baring ensemble is Boebert's favorite aesthetic. Yet, she could wear this outfit while still looking professional for work if she would simply separate her night out wardrobe from what she wears on a normal work day. Just this simple tweak would give Boebert a much-needed makeover without sacrificing her personal style.