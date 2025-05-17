Lauren Boebert Attempts To Class Up Her Skin-Tight Work Outfit & It's A Total Bust
Lauren Boebert was back at it on May 16, dressed in her hot mess best, this time comprising a skin-tight top and creased pants that looked like they hadn't seen the bottom of a steam iron in years. Boebert's an ill-fitting outfit repeat offender. Hence, it's little surprise that her attempt to dial up her style to the level of classy was a total fail. In fact, as usual, Boebert looked like she'd just rolled out of bed, poured herself into the clothes she wore to a bar the night before and — presto! — headed out the door.
Boebert's outfits often miss the mark, frequently falling into the category of majorly inappropriate, mismatched, tacky, or just downright outdated. Still, at least this time, she managed to match her patent white stilettos to her white patent belt. It's a start, Lauren, it's a start.
Despite looking like she'd dialed it in style-wise, the Colorado congresswoman was totally there and fully present for the day's festivities, which involved a meeting of the minds and souls at a place close to her heart. "Safari Club International is a leading voice for the rights of hunters, we had a great conversation yesterday about the important work they do!" she captioned a photo of her posing with the organizations' members, who all managed to wear clothes that actually fit, aside from one guy, whose giant, boxy blue suit would give even Donald Trump a run for his cryptocurrency.
Boebert's crimes against clothing are plenty
Lauren Boebert can't catch a break regarding her clothing choices, and the skin-tight, wrinkled outfit she wore to meet with Safari Club International was a prime example of Boebert's sloppy style. Still, she wasn't there to win any outfit accolades, which is just as well, considering. Instead, she was there to protect and advance the right to slaughter animals.
It's a subject Boebert takes seriously — not surprising given her dedication to huntin', fishin', and lovin' every day. The politician worked tirelessly on the Trust the Science Act HR 764 which, according to the Safari Club website, "[Removes] the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act." The legislation was previously approved during Trump's first term, and Biden maintained it. However, environmentalists managed to persuade a judge to place the gray wolf back on the Endangered Species list, thereby allowing it to run amok and terrorize communities, according to the NRA.
Boebert is an outspoken and vehement Second Amendment champion. Back in the day she combined her love of firearms with her penchant for ill-fitting and inappropriate attire, courtesy of her ill-fated eatery, Shooters. Sadly for the congresswoman, Boebert's restaurant was shuttered in the summer of 2022, following a slew of controversies. However, she appears to have kept hold of the Daisy Dukes, skin-tight vests, and cowboy boots that employees wore, busting out the garments whenever possible, inappropriate or not.