Marjorie Taylor Greene's Overly Bleached Hair Extensions Keep Getting Worse
You'd think after Marjorie Taylor Greene already humiliated herself with a makeup-free video that had the whole internet roasting her, she would've been a bit more careful about how she presented herself on camera. However, the Georgia representative opened herself up to another potential brutal roast during a June 2025 interview on News Nation that was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. Greene caught enough flack on the internet platform for revealing she voted for a bill established by president Donald Trump without knowing the context of it. However, perhaps the congresswoman's biggest offense during the segment was her hair.
Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted on live TV that she didn't read the "Big, Beautiful Bill" before voting for it. How embarrassing for her and the Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/jyaZBD7WJb
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 4, 2025
She's already known for her beachy blonde do, which appears to receive considerable assistance from extensions. However, she clearly went overboard with both the extensions and the bleach while preparing for her interview. Her hair was colored a bit too bright, making it look fake and unnatural. But even ignoring the he, the fact that Greene's hair was longer and much flatter than it typically was only led to further suspicion from nay viewers. If we didn't know any better, we'd think that Greene wanted viewers to know that her hair wasn't entirely authentic that day, and simply wanted to show off her extensions in general.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's hair might not be beyond help
The long list of politicians who can't stand Marjorie Taylor Greene is nothing compared to the number of social media users who can't stomach the University of Georgia graduate. Because of this, her hair has given her critics plenty of ammunition to use against her. On Reddit, for instance, many felt it wasn't only obvious that Greene bleached her hair, but she was generally pretty terrible at it. "Her colorist also doesn't tone and add depth to her color. Really a trash blonde," one commenter wrote. Another poster went into detail about how they knew for certain Greene added color to her hair. "Most people don't have that much tone variation just from lighting and cameras, especially when you see variation occurring in the same rooms with equivalent equipment and lighting over a long stretch of time," they theorized.
But the thread wasn't just a forum to bash the politician's do. Some commenters offered reasonable solutions for her hair problems that could potentially help spare Greene from other embarrassing moments in the future. One Reddit user felt all she had to do was mute her hair color a little. "I feel like her hair would look best with some lowlights and a more ashy cool toner," they said. A second poster had a similar idea. "I don't spend a whole lot of time looking at MTG to be completely honest with you, but probably some low lights and a flattering toner," they said.
But although these were good options for her 'do, her extensions might've been the issue that needed fixing the most. Of course, Greene could simply stop wearing them altogether. However, that seems pretty unlikely.