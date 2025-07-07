The Reason Rachael Ray Ditched Her Wedding Rings

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray and husband John M. Cusimano have been married for such a long time (since 2005, in fact) that the two practically look unrecognizable in throwback pictures from early in their relationship. But while the pair have been going strong for the better part of the 21st century thus far, Ray's original engagement ring and wedding band are long gone. That doesn't mean there's trouble in paradise, though. In fact, contrary to claims of red flags in her and Cusimano's marriage, there's actually a very good reason why Ray ditched her original wedding rings.

There are a number of reasons why someone who's happily married might not wear their ring. For starters, if the ring is especially valuable, they might want to protect it from getting stolen (we call this "foreshadowing"). However, the reason Ray initially decided to stop wearing her original Tiffany wedding set is because the material the rings were made out of was making them a bit of a hazard at her job.

"It was a platinum set — the engagement ring and the wedding ring. Unfortunately, I cook so much and platinum is such a fine metal that it burned my hand and my hand was so scarred, we couldn't hide it with makeup or powder. It just kept cooking my hand, so I had to get cheaper metal. I had to get a soft gold ring," Ray revealed on an early-2021 episode of her eponymous talk show.