Barron Trump's Rumored Girlfriend Has His Relationship With Melania Under The Microscope

Barron Trump's love life started heating up in May 2025 when whispers suggested that the first son had found a college girlfriend. A confidant close to the famous family informed News Nation that Donald and Melania Trump's only son was making the most of his life away from home at NYU, dishing, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The source then offered another revelation that was far less surprising: "[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)."

Their account confirmed what many had suspected all along: Barron is a total mama's boy. This also led people to wonder how Melania's super close relationship with her son would change as a new woman entered his life. Even before Donald had been sworn in for the second time, a People insider claimed that the first lady was concerned about how all the negativity surrounding his presidency could affect their son as he headed off to college.

Although Melania wanted Barron to create his own little social circle, she also hoped he would remain wary of the people he let into his life, as they might have ulterior motives. Given all this, it's safe to say that the former model is keeping a close eye on Barron's rumored new girlfriend to ensure that her intentions are pure. Moreover, in 2024, a psychologist exclusively told us that Melania would be facing loneliness as Barron turned 18, and those complex feelings will likely only be exacerbated by his new relationship.