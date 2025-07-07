Barron Trump's Rumored Girlfriend Has His Relationship With Melania Under The Microscope
Barron Trump's love life started heating up in May 2025 when whispers suggested that the first son had found a college girlfriend. A confidant close to the famous family informed News Nation that Donald and Melania Trump's only son was making the most of his life away from home at NYU, dishing, "Barron has a really nice girlfriend and hangs out with her a lot." The source then offered another revelation that was far less surprising: "[Barron is] much more like his mother, Melania — he keeps his head down and gets on with it. He is not trying to be BMOC (big man on campus)."
Their account confirmed what many had suspected all along: Barron is a total mama's boy. This also led people to wonder how Melania's super close relationship with her son would change as a new woman entered his life. Even before Donald had been sworn in for the second time, a People insider claimed that the first lady was concerned about how all the negativity surrounding his presidency could affect their son as he headed off to college.
Although Melania wanted Barron to create his own little social circle, she also hoped he would remain wary of the people he let into his life, as they might have ulterior motives. Given all this, it's safe to say that the former model is keeping a close eye on Barron's rumored new girlfriend to ensure that her intentions are pure. Moreover, in 2024, a psychologist exclusively told us that Melania would be facing loneliness as Barron turned 18, and those complex feelings will likely only be exacerbated by his new relationship.
Barron Trump is reportedly the center of Melania Trump's life
While exclusively speaking to The List, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC-based neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, professed that any parent would experience mixed emotions about the separation that accompanies a child becoming an adult. However, the expert firmly believed those feelings may be more pronounced in Melania Trump's case because of her tight-knit bond with Barron Trump. "Melania may have even leaned on Barron in tumultuous times or busied herself with his life. Barron leaving home is more than just a son going away," Dr. Hafeez proclaimed. "It is a son becoming possibly subject to ridicule or harm, as well as her loneliness and lack of emotional support that she may have derived from Barron."
She also noted that Barron's reportedly distant relationship with his father likely only brought him closer to his mother, making the separation even harder for her. Additionally, the first lady may be feeling lonelier following Donald Trump's return to the White House. In March 2024, an insider told People that Melania had zero interest in soaking up the limelight at her husband's political rallies, so she generally only attended smaller events where her presence was absolutely necessary.
Instead, the former model prefers devoting her attention to Barron's upbringing or to spending quality time with her family. However, her son was already off to college long before Donald's second admiration began, so she could be feeling his absence even more. The first son is treading equally uncertain waters too. In fact, in March 2025, a psychologist warned The List that Barron's love life wouldn't get any easier after his 19th birthday.