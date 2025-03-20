Psychologist Tells Us Barron Trump's Love Life Won't Get Any Easier After 19th Birthday
Despite rumors about Barron Trump's life at NYU, we don't know much about the notoriously private first son. His brother, Eric Trump, described Barron's love life with three simple words, calling him the "most-watched bachelor," and Donald Trump's take on his youngest son's dating situation made him seem entirely out of touch. While the public and Barron's family alike seem at a loss regarding his romantic life, we do know that his college experience has been beyond awkward, thanks to the Secret Service. It's surely anything but easy for Barron to keep his personal life on the down low, which almost certainly means that the newly 19-year-old college student has a tougher time than most when it comes to dating. And according to a psychologist, things aren't likely to get any easier.
Despite Barron's apparent preference for staying out of the public eye as much as possible, folks have an understandable interest in the goings-on of his private life. In an exclusive interview with The List, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez, explained how all of this interest in Barron's personal life is likely affecting him along with the impact of needing Secret Service protection. "With Secret Service protection, Barron's college experience will likely be very different from that of most students," she explained, adding, "Having someone always watching over him could make it challenging to build genuine friendships, as he might feel like he can't be himself around others."
Barron Trump's college experience likely isn't ideal
Most of us can hardly imagine what it would be like for the Secret Service to accompany us around our college campus and for the general public to have a vested interest in who we're seeing. Dr. Sanam Hafeez believes that this could be putting a damper on Barron Trump's romantic pursuits. "It could ... be difficult to date, as the public would likely scrutinize any romantic interest, making it hard to maintain privacy in such a personal area of life," she said.
Furthermore, getting so much attention — both positive and negative — could make it difficult to ascertain people's true opinions of him, making it harder for him to build relationships. According to Dr. Hafeez, "Barron may constantly wonder if people are truly interested in him for who he is, or if they're seeking attention or benefits from being associated with him. This constant uncertainty could make it hard to trust others and form authentic connections. His social life might feel isolated, as the presence of security could create a barrier between him and the normal college experience many students take for granted." This notion is aligned with the picture that Barron's NYU classmates have painted of his adult life in the spotlight. One student told TMZ, "He hardly exists." Barron's college life is anything but typical, and it might be sending him even further into his shell.