Psychologist Tells Us Barron Trump's Love Life Won't Get Any Easier After 19th Birthday

Most of us can hardly imagine what it would be like for the Secret Service to accompany us around our college campus and for the general public to have a vested interest in who we're seeing. Dr. Sanam Hafeez believes that this could be putting a damper on Barron Trump's romantic pursuits. "It could ... be difficult to date, as the public would likely scrutinize any romantic interest, making it hard to maintain privacy in such a personal area of life," she said.

Furthermore, getting so much attention — both positive and negative — could make it difficult to ascertain people's true opinions of him, making it harder for him to build relationships. According to Dr. Hafeez, "Barron may constantly wonder if people are truly interested in him for who he is, or if they're seeking attention or benefits from being associated with him. This constant uncertainty could make it hard to trust others and form authentic connections. His social life might feel isolated, as the presence of security could create a barrier between him and the normal college experience many students take for granted." This notion is aligned with the picture that Barron's NYU classmates have painted of his adult life in the spotlight. One student told TMZ, "He hardly exists." Barron's college life is anything but typical, and it might be sending him even further into his shell.

